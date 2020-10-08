comScore

The True Winner of the VP Debate: The Fly on Mike Pence’s Head

By Jessica MasonOct 8th, 2020, 11:46 am

A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

There was a debate last night, possibly the last one for a while, and the confrontation was between Senator Kamala Harris and the homophobic, talking version of that box of baking soda you keep at the back of the fridge. We’ve recapped big moments from the debate, though Mike Pence didn’t say much and Kamala was amazing, but the real star of the night was, of course … the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head.

To say that Twitter exploded when that fly touched down on that improbable helmet of white lint would be an understatement. But for the rest of the night, it almost made the internet fun again. It was like a trip back to 2016 before we were all just screaming into the cyber void in terror all the time. Or, you know, last Friday when the president got COVID. That kind of fun.

The Daily Show made the obvious but great Psycho connection.

But there were so many other great jokes thrown out, just on the fly!

This “Pence is literal shit or maybe dead” was a popular theme.

It just didn’t stop.

Was it a sign, though?

The symbolism of the fly was not lost on the social media audience …

Memes on top of memes.

And, Joe Biden (or at least his brilliant social folks) were ON IT.

But don’t forget that safety matters, even for flies:

And lastly, I think we know who has to play the fly on SNL this weekend.

We’d honestly share more memes but for now, we gotta fly.

(image: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.