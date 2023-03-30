Why Does Everyone Keep Spoiling This DC Hero’s Cameos?

When the Shazam! Fury of the Gods just started showing its superhero cameo in the trailers, I had to wonder what was going on. And now they’re doing the same thing with The Flash and … is DC okay? Why do they want to ruin the surprise for fans?! The Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer reveal was clearly a ploy to get fans to go to the cinema (which … didn’t work) but it was also infuriating because it ruined what was a cool moment if you didn’t know about it.

And now Ben Affleck is doing it. I’m talking about everyone just bringing up how Diana Prince is still in the DCU as Gal Gadot in both Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Why? I honestly couldn’t tell you! The Fury of the Gods push was, as I said, a ploy and a strategic move, but I honestly think it backfired! Now, Affleck is just going on podcasts and telling everyone that she’s also in The Flash, and like, okay sure, I figured she would be but come on.

According to Collider, Affleck was on the Smartless podcast when he spoiled the cameo. “I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” he said. “And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but […] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!'”

Affleck did note that he probably shouldn’t be saying it, but it’s also really weird that it’s now happened to Wonder Woman cameos … twice.

Is there a reason for it?!

This is really giving the vibe of that Phineas and Ferb scene: “If I had a nickel for every time I was doomed by a puppet, I’d have two nickels—which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Right?” because yeah, it is weird that it has happened twice. Affleck’s was more just a moment where he was talking and revealed it, but it would be nice if there was any sort of … surprise when it came to Diana.

Yes, we all have a complicated relationship with Gal Gadot’s take on Diana Prince, and while I do love most of it, I think that with the shake up behind the scenes at DC, these might be the last few moments we have of her Diana. And I would love for any of it to be a surprise. I was lucky in my screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The trailer that spoiled her hadn’t been forced on me by YouTube’s algorithm yet.

But that wasn’t the case for many fans, and now Ben Affleck revealing her cameo in The Flash? It just feels like they’re all just trying to release the rest of the old DCEU and get it done with to move on with the DCU, but it seems to be falling negatively against Diana Prince.

