The Five Best Horror Games of All Time, Ranked

You people sure do like scary stuff. Scariest anime. Scariest movies on Netflix. Scariest East Asian Horror Movies. You all just want me to write about things that make you stay up at night. I’m sensing an opportunity here…

I’m quitting The Mary Sue and starting my own magazine dedicated solely to horror. I’m going to call it… The Wary Sue. I know what you’re thinking, surely “The Scary Sue” would be better a better name, right? Psh. Low hanging fruit. Besides, this way I only have to change one letter. I don’t even have to change it. I just have to take the “M” and flip it upside down. Better idea: I’m gonna hire some graphic designer schmuck whip up a logo where the “W” is painted over the “M” in blood. It’s perfect. Besides, I’m the “Wary Sue” in this situation, because have to be “wary” about getting “sued” for copyright infringement. And isn’t that the scariest thing of all?

So to kick off what will no doubt be a short-lived online magazine, I’m going to write an article about the Best Horror Games of All Time. Then I’m gonna see how it goes over, poach my own work, then upload it to The Wary Sue after the design team guys finish with the website. And no one can sue me for plagiarizing myself. It’s foolproof. I’m gonna be rich. Nothing makes more money than freelance writing! Then I’m going to dump my fat stacks of cash in an offshore account. Let’s see those money grubbing lawyers try to get their hands on my sweet dosh when it’s locked in a Swiss bank.

So here goes, the beginnings of my fortune. One hot take at a time.

5. Resident Evil 4

(image: Capcom)

You can’t say “horror game” without saying “Resident Evil 4.” They go together like “jump” and “scare”. Like “mur” and “der”. Like “impending” and “lawsuit”. This game is legendary. You play as Leon S. Kennedy, a hard-boiled cop who is called to rescue the president’s daughter from an evil cult in rural Spain. It’s kind of like the plot of Taken, except if when your daughter gets kidnapped you hired someone to save her while you sat on your ass and “led the free world” or whatever it is the presidents do. So here’s the thing about this game: if it were a movie, it would be a B movie at best. The voice acting is wooden, the dialogue is silly, and the plot is convoluted. This cult is mining ancient parasites out of the ground to take over the world? I don’t know.

But Resident Evil 4 isn’t a movie, it’s a game, and holy shit whoever designed this game deserves a raise. The combat is thrilling. The opening fight sequence says it all. You head into a spooky town in the countryside. Surprise! Er’body wants to kill you. You can only shoot while standing still and you never have enough bullets. You shoot people in the head, their heads explode, but they still keep coming. Then a guy wearing a sack over his head shows up with a chainsaw and he can instantly kill you. You barricade yourself in a house. They break the door down. You jump out a window onto the roof. They climb out after you. You turn to shoot and manage to put a shotgun shell inside Mr. Sack seconds before he would have cut your head off. You then smell the fear sweat from under your armpits and pass out because it’s that bad. You wake up, wipe the spittle from your mouth, and progress forward. Then you learn that Mr. Sack was not an only child and you’re about to meet his twin sisters. Oh it’s so scary. The only game to every make this Wary Sue scream out loud.

4. Amnesia: Dark Descent

(image: frictional games)

This game isn’t as dark as impending descent into legal battles, but it’s pretty close. You ever heard of the first person survival horror game Outlast? You know, the game where all you can do it run, hide, and pray the monsters don’t find you? Where do you think they got the idea from? This game. But unlike Outlast, where the protagonist makes a foolish decision (like betraying the company you work for) and willingly stumbles into a nest of horrors, the protagonist of Amnesia simply wakes up in a spoooooky castle. He doesn’t remember how he got there, but he does remember that his name is Daniel and that wants to get the hell out immediately.

Eventually, he starts finding notes he wrote to himself, that tell him that he needs to go into the inner sanctum of the castle and kill its baron. Easier said than done. As Daniel explores the castle, he encounters horrifying creatures with sack-like faces (I’m sensing a theme) called “Gatherers,” that pursue him as relentlessly as the lawyers for The Mary Sue will no doubt pursue me. Unlike me, he is unable to defeat the lawyers – I mean – Gatherers in physical combat, and has to run away and hide in the dark. This does’t make things any better however, it actually makes things worse. When Daniel hides in the dark, his sanity meter starts to drain. This makes the game harder because he starts hallucinating and begins seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. This game is meant to be played locked in a closet, where I will no doubt be spending my time to lick my wounds after the lawyers have tried to brain me with their briefcases.

3. Outlast 2

(image: Red Barrels)

As a former Catholic, this game is disturbing to me on a deep level. You play as a videographer who is traveling into the backwoods of rural America with his journalist wife in order to investigate the murder of a pregnant women. After your helicopter is shot down and you find the pilot’s flayed corpse, you find out that this part of the world is way more murdery than you thought it could be. You stumble across an extremist Christian cult, who are murdering pregnant women in order to kill the Antichrist before it is reborn on Earth. You find out your wife has been captured by the cult, and it’s your job to save her. With your gun, right? Because surely, you brought a gun?

You didn’t bring a gun…?

Well then to save your poor wife all you can do is run away and hide from the horrible cultists who will kill you on sight. This game is kind of like Amnesia, but way faster paced. You can run fast, but so can your enemies. There’s even a “look behind you while you run” button that you can press to see how close your enemies are to disemboweling you. But I don’t recommend pressing it, they’re always closer than you think. There are just some things you can’t outrun, like copyright law.

2. P.T.

(Image: Konami)

This was a game that only a few people were blessed (or cursed) enough to play. It was made by the video game auteurs Hideo Kojima (creator of the Metal Gear series) and Guillermo Del Toro as a “playable teaser” for an upcoming Silent Hill series game called Silent Hills. The game was scrapped however, and it was removed from the Playstation online store. Some people were outraged, but I myself was relieved that I never had to see this game again. I didn’t even play it, I sat on the couch and watched someone else play it and I couldn’t handle it. It’s a first person horror game that takes place in a haunted suburban house. Your character can do two things, walk around, and zoom in. That’s it. You have to solve puzzles by looking at things the right order, all the while you are relentlessly jump-scared by a female ghost (who may or may not be your dead wife). It doesn’t sound all the scary, but oh god it is. Just watch a YouTube video of the play through. It is truly an uncomfortable game to play because there is no sense of safety whatsoever. There is no “safe room,” no “run away” mechanic, and nowhere to hide. You are forced to take a beating from a clown car’s worth of horrors. The only thing that would make things worse is if all those clowns had briefcases and were trying to serve you court documents.

1. The Silent Hill Series

(image: Konami)

When it comes to Silent Hill, it’s hard to choose the best. Because they all are. The Silent Hill series is hands down the scariest game series of all time. They are simply head and shoulders above the competition. Of all the games, I might have to say that Silent Hill 3 is the best, and the scariest. But see, then I think about Pyramid Head from Silent Hill 2 and I want to immediately recant my former statement. And because I am not (yet) in a court of law, that statement cannot be used against me. Trying to pick the best Silent Hill game is like trying to pick the best ice cream flavor. You think it’s Rocky Road but then Neapolitan jump-scares you with its deliciousness.

The thing about the Silent Hill games that makes them so good is that they 1) deeply thematic in their settings and monster designs, and 2) pull absolutely no punches when it comes to subject matter. These games run the gauntlet of all the real life horrors of the world. Murder. Sexual violence. Family trauma. Religious abuse. It’s all there. I mean someone literally eats a fetus in the third game. It’s just messed up. Before I flee to Bolivia in order to escape the long arm of copyright law, I am going to festoon The Wary Sue with a host of articles dedicated solely to the Silent Hill series.

(featured image: frictional games)

