It had some ups and downs during 2023, but it looks like things may be getting back on track for the much-abused Coyote vs. Acme. Despite the film’s future still being uncertain, to get us in the mood, Coyote voice actor Eric Bauza shared the first image from the film.

Despite the film still being shopped around after Warner Bros. originally canceled it, with big fish like Paramount and Netflix sniffing around, Bauzer, who voiced the character of Wile E. Coyote, has gone ahead and released the first image on X. Either he knows something we don’t know or he’s just very optimistic, because along with the picture he wrote, “See you in 2024!”

The image itself is of Coyote in court, sitting next to his (equally unlucky) legal representation, played by former SNL comedian and actor Will Forte. Behind them, we see actress Lara Condor.

The premise of the film is that, after failing once again to catch the Roadrunner, Wile E. Coyote decides to take Acme to court. He finds and enlists the help of the unlucky lawyer played by Forte. The film, which is a live-action/CGI hybrid, was shelved despite receiving positive reviews from those who had seen it, leading to outrage from fans that Warner Bros. had simply canceled it as a tax write-off.

Coyote vs. Acme was originally meant to air on HBO Max with a release date of July 21, but that was all scrapped and the entire, fully finished film was shelved—a habit the company has become notorious for. Then, in November, it appeared that Warner Bros. had allowed the filmmakers to shop it around, leading many to believe hope was not yet lost.

Though the future of the film is still uncertain, it’s nice to see that its actors are still staying positive that their work wasn’t for nought. Maybe we will see you soon, Coyote!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

