The Fanfiction Take That Enraged the Internet

Fanfiction: we read it, we write it, we share it, and we love it. But like most things online, it is often subject to the most brutal of hot takes engineered to incite a passionate response. This was the case with a now viral Twitter thread from author R.S. Benedict, who decided that this was the week to burn fanfiction to the ground.

In a lengthy thread, Benedict wrote “it’s incredibly bleak how many contemporary aspiring writers cut their teeth on fanfiction, a form that actively teaches you to write worse.” She goes on to write, “controversial take: low-effort formulaic lowest-common-denominator writing is bad actually.”

"but some published writers start with fanfic" yeah EL James and Cassandra Claire–they're fucking terrible — RS_Benedict (@benedict_rs) January 15, 2021

"But fanfic is often queer." Great; but did you know that queer literature exists outside of fanfic? It's a lot more meaningful to read legitimate queer stories than to mash your plastic action figures together. — RS_Benedict (@benedict_rs) January 16, 2021

IMO arguing that women need fanfiction is profoundly misogynistic. I'm a woman, and I can read and write actual stories. I don't need training wheels. — RS_Benedict (@benedict_rs) January 16, 2021

Benedict’s thread is, of course, filled with snobbish assumptions about fanfic and the people who consume it. It perpetuates a stereotype that fanfic is somehow beneath published literature, and that it makes writers worse. Yes, there are fanfic authors like 50 Shades of Grey‘s E.L. James who are objectively bad writers. But since when has bad writing been a barrier to financial or commercial success?

I would point Benedict to countless films, television series, and novels that are wildly popular despite legitimately “bad” writing. And the critique that fanfiction is formulaic is the same insult leveled at “lowest common denominator” genres like romance novels and YA books, or any genre with a vast readership (especially if that readership is comprised of marginalized groups).

Benedict’s thread goes on to claim that queer fanfic draws readers away from “legitimate queer stories”, an assertion that is impossible to prove and deeply ignorant. Queer fanfiction allows fans to elevate the subtext, and to explore fantasies and relationships that have long been cultural taboos. And it’s hardly a new phenomenon: fanfiction, and erotic fanfiction at that, has existed for centuries.

Her point also ignores the financial realities that many queer folks find themselves in. Not all of us can afford to purchase new books, not to mention the countless numbers for whom discretion means survival. You can always close the tab on queer fanfic online, but the discovery of a queer book or magazine by an unwitting family member can have disastrous consequences for closeted people. Online writing and discourse allows a level of safety and anonymity that closeted queer people need.

Furthermore, reading and writing fanfiction isn’t a zero-sum game. As any TMS author can tell you, our love of fanfic does not preclude our love of reading anything and everything else! For many people, reading and writing fanfiction is a gateway to writing professionally: a safe space to explore your creative impulses without judgement or a hefty tuition fee.

Many published authors took Benedict to task for her unfounded criticism of the genre:

This is an almost comedically bad take but all I’m gonna say is from bestsellers and award-winners to sleeper hits and quiet releases, a lot of your faves started out by reading and writing fanfiction. Some of my ao3 bookmarks would body your literary fictions darlings. Stop it. pic.twitter.com/xe4QhnbxF9 — Leah says STAY HOME (@byleahjohnson) January 16, 2021

Y’all gone play in my face like Shakespeare wasn’t the godfather of the AU? Like Milton wasn’t writing fanfic of the literal BIBLE?? Like Dumas didn’t straight tell you girls that he ripped off another writer because he wanted the three Musketeers to have some more adventures??? pic.twitter.com/YMaeyXbQbJ — Leah says STAY HOME (@byleahjohnson) January 16, 2021

I didn’t have access to creative writing classes as a teenager, so my first experiences with fiction, feedback, and most importantly, getting the confidence to show my writing, came from fanfiction. I guess I’m sorry my 5 bestsellers have made the world so bleak for you. https://t.co/McLiXrwxom — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) January 16, 2021

“Practicing your preferred art form for fun is a bad idea, actually” — Mason Downey (@rustypolished) January 16, 2021

Writing fanfiction and reading romance novels taught me more about writing than my MFA program, and, like, I am not remotely a unique case, lmfao. What a clown take. — Brandon (@blgtylr) January 16, 2021

Honestly, re: Fanfiction, is there anything more powerful than realizing as a young black homosexual that you no longer have to read or write about straight white people? sksksksk lmfao — Brandon (@blgtylr) January 17, 2021

I taught myself to write with fanfiction. I credit it with 1) giving me the confidence to try writing novels 2) helping me develop the habit of writing regularly and 3) teaching me how to take feedback on my work (+ how to differentiate between taste/opinion and craft advice) 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JpZsFIJNSh — Alexandra Bracken Updates (@alexbracken) January 16, 2021

A very simple breakdown: Literary writing: Good

Upmarket commercial writing: Good

Commercial writing: Good

Fanfiction: Good

Embarrassing first draft: Good

Scribbled outline of thoughts: Good High fives and congrats to all my fellow storytellers, no matter how you do it. — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 17, 2021

Fanfiction encourages practice. I don’t know why people in the writing community are trying to say practice is a bad thing. I swear writing is the only art form where I’ve seen people say “WELL YOU MUST BE BORN WRITING LITERARY FICTION TO BE A WRITER.” — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) January 17, 2021

And like so many bad takes before it, Benedict’s take is rooted in hypocrisy:

This you? So, it's okay for you to retell stories other people already have, but not the rest of us? Or is it just fanfic of popular media you have a problem with? pic.twitter.com/O2s5bTTwDP — Captain Jophael ❤'s Hugh (@CaptSassyPants1) January 17, 2021

I would like to propose something radical in 2021: LET PEOPLE LIKE THE THINGS THEY LIKE. Unless those things are nazism or animal cruelty or a violent insurrection to overthrow the government, people should be free to enjoy what they like without guilt or judgment. I can’t stand gory horror films, but I don’t begrudge those who do. Let people live their damn lives.

I mean honestly: if someone else’s passion is ruining your life, you need to take a long, hard look at the way you live.

