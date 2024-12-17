‘The English Teacher’ star Brian Jordan Alvarez accused of sexual assault

Brian Jordan Alvarez has been accused of sexual assault by a former co-star. The star and creator of The English Teacher has made waves on social media but a new report from Vulture shares an alleged history of aggression from Alvarez.

Recommended Videos

TW: Mentions of sexual assault and sexual harassment within

Jon Ebeling, who worked with Alvarez on a number of projects prior to the success of English Teacher, was part of Alvarez’s friend group. That same group that now star in English Teacher, including Stephanie Koenig, who plays Gwen on the series. Ebeling alleges in the report that he was, in his eyes, being stalked by Alvarez and coerced into a relationship with the creative.

The trio worked on the YouTube series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo together and Ebeling alleges that Alvarez performed oral sex on him on camera without his consent while Ebeling was in a relationship with Koenig. He also claims that Alvarez pursued him repeatedly despite Ebeling’s own sexuality.

“I am assuming nobody on set knows what’s going on under the comforter, and I’m just frozen,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do. I’m on set with my director, who is assaulting me. It was a horrible feeling.” He went on to express his thought process during the alleged assault. “I was like, ‘Wait a second. I didn’t consent to this. We didn’t talk about this.’ I was raped.”

Jon Ebeling and Brian Jordan Alvarez’s legal back and forth

Currently, the two are going back and forth between representatives. Ebeling alleges that he did at one point in their relationship allow Alvarez to perform oral sex on him after Alvarez allegedly pressured him into doing so. Alvarez’s representation claims that Ebeling “enthusiastically gave consent.”

Ebeling also alleges that he agreed to a relationship with Alvarez out of a desire to date Koenig. He states that he severed ties with the duo when he decided that what allegedly happened to him at the hands of Alvarez was sexual assault. He filed a police report with LAPD in September 2023 and reported Alvarez to SAG-AFTRA.

Alvarez’s legal team contested the claim, saying that Ebeling’s sexual relationship with Alvarez made it justified. “Brian briefly made contact with Mr. Ebeling’s penis under the covers, believing (correctly and justifiably in light of Brian’s then-current sexual relationship with Mr. Ebeling) that Mr. Ebeling was fine with it,” representative for Alvarez said in the Vulture piece. Alvarez’s legal team also claims that Ebeling “consented verbally.”

Alvarez maintains his innocence

Alvarez’s representation also spoke with USA Today and was not happy with New York Magazine and Vulture publishing the report. They claim that Ebeling has been pushing to get his story released and even claimed that multiple publications refused to publish the allegations.

“For many months, Mr. Ebeling has peddled his falsehoods to anyone who would listen but, when confronted with proof of his duplicity and definitive evidence provided by third parties showing why Mr. Ebeling should not be trusted, numerous media outlets declined to print his outrageous claims. Sadly, New York Magazine displayed no such judgment in its reckless headlong pursuit of publishing a salacious, attention-grabbing article, no matter the truth.”

FX has yet to comment on the allegations or whether or not English Teacher is renewed for a second season.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy