The Durability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max Has Been Called Into Question

Apple iPhones have had a handful of major upgrades throughout the years. Better camera quality, a faster processor, as well as a few changes in exterior aesthetics are to be expected with new iPhone models. But if Apple is good at anything, it’s making phones with good structural integrity. They’re designed to last—at least until the next iOS update becomes unavailable for your phone.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has been testing the durability of various mobile phones for 11 years, but this is the first time he’s had the backing glass of an iPhone break so easily. It happened almost immediately, too, with him putting minimal force onto one of Apple’s latest products, the Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The damage came as a surprise since the external casing of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is made of high-grade titanium with matte glass at the back. For a phone with a screen that’s supposedly durable, the matte glass of the back is clearly fragile—it’s not a phone that would look pretty after falling on the ground without a case to protect it. JerryRigEverything says that the glass is replaceable for $200 should it break, which is another punch to the wallet for an already pricey phone—pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199.

Possible fall damage aside, some iPhone 15 Pro Max users are also complaining about issues of overheating. This may not come as a surprise given that Triple-A games can be played on this latest version of the iPhone, and these games take a toll on the CPU and the GPU, especially with their demanding graphics. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the culprit behind the alleged overheating “is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame.” They add that improvements could only be significantly made if the processor performance is lowered, which defeats the point of getting a new iPhone. According to Bloomberg, Apple is yet to respond to claims of the iPhone 15 Pro overheating.

On the other hand, some content creators posted recordings of their gameplay on X (formerly Twitter), showing that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is running games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas smoothly, with no issues. Additionally, IGN‘s video review said that the iPhone 15 Pro featured “the most compelling upgrade since the iPhone 11” despite its minimal exterior updates.

Apple is destined to remain a divisive brand, and these reported issues could potentially cause serious problems for users if not addressed, but at least Apple has finally seen the light and released an iPhone with a USB-C charging port—thanks, EU!

(featured image: Apple)

