Chipotle brings back its IQ test to award consumers with the most Chipotle knowledge

Chipotle has brought back its IQ tests, giving consumers the opportunity to secure “buy one, get one free” deals for answering trivia questions correctly.

On August 19, Chipotle announced it was bringing back its trivia tests, with 2024 marking the fifth year the company has run the program. The only thing customers need to participate is to be signed up for Chipotle Rewards, as when you register for the Chipotle IQ Test, you’ll need to enter an email that matches the one on your Rewards account. Meanwhile, the program will run from Tuesday, August 20, at 9:00AM ET until Thursday, August 22, at 11:59PM ET. Participating customers will be allowed to take the trivia test once per day.

You can register via the Chipotle IQ website when ready to begin the test. Once you enter a valid email, the test will begin. It consists of 10 questions and has no time limit. The questions are usually in multiple-choice format or true-or-false questions. In order to have a shot at winning a BOGO code, you’ll need to answer 10/10 questions correctly. The restaurant will give out 5,000 codes per hour to the first Rewards members to complete the test with a 100% score. However, for the first time, Chipotle will also reward those who don’t score a perfect score. If you answer 7–9 questions correctly, you will receive 25 free rewards points for your Chipotle account. Also, if the codes have all been given out for the hour when you answer correctly, you may get bonus reward points instead.

Chipotle has already given out the first hint for its game: “For anyone looking to get ahead, one hint is that we use 48 avocados in every batch of our hand-mashed guac.” The hint gives players an idea of the kind of questions the test has. Most of the questions pertain to Chipotle’s ingredients, food prep processes, and major achievements regarding fundraising and sustainability.

