The cast of ‘Death of a Unicorn’ answers one very important question at SXSW

We are in Austin, Texas for SXSW! And that means we’re on the carpet for some of the amazing films coming out this year. One was A24’s Death of a Unicorn.

Recommended Videos

While on the carpet, we got to ask the cast of the film some questions. One being the very important question of if you accidentally hit a mythical being with your car, which would you be the most upset you hurt? The answers ranged from genuine upset at the idea to some cast members taking out their hatred on particular fictional beings.

Paul Rudd and co-star Anthony Carrigan both opted for jokes about the film before Carrigan revealed he would be upset if he hit a mermaid but then would wonder why that mermaid was in the road. He was the second person to say as much as Richard E. Grant said he’d be upset because he has two mermaids in his backyard. He did not elaborate on that.

When both Will Poulter and Sunita Mani were asked the question, they both were upset over the idea of hurting a being and Poulter shared that he accidentally hit a bunny and was devastated by it. So he chose the Easter Bunny as a result. His on-screen mother, Téa Leoni, similarly picked a fictional being we teach kids about. She shared she would be excited if she found out she accidentally hit the Tooth Fairy.

If I was the Tooth Fairy, I would genuinely be afraid of Leoni if I was her. The cast had such a wide range of reactions to this question and it really highlighted how they are all uniquely hilarious in their own ways!

You can see our full video below! Including Paul Rudd accidentally starting out of frame…

Death of a Unicorn is in theaters on March 28.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy