The Buttigiegs Serve Classy Response to Republican’s Hysterics Over Respect for Marriage Act

This week, President Biden officially signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Sadly, it doesn’t codify LGBTQ+ or interracial marriage into law. Instead, it only secures marriage rights for people in LGBTQ+ or interracial marriages who live in states that may not recognize the union. It’s something, I guess. However, there is something to be said for the bill passing both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support.

Of course, we couldn’t just have a simple vote; the Republicans needed to share their feelings on the issue, the most notable of which involved the straight tears of Congress member Vicky Hartzler, from Missouri’s 4th district. In the over-the-top display, Hartzler was moved to tears over the idea that people not exactly like her could be legally married. Rather than acting with the same unnecessary dramatics, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg served up the kind of classy responses the GOP could never muster.

The pursuit of happiness

At the end of November, as the Respect for Marriage Act made its way through congress, Chasten Buttigieg published a piece on what marriage meant to him and his husband, Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The heartfelt essay outlines the everyday things that married people go through and navigate together, especially as new parents. For Chasten, being able to be married is “having the right to juggle it all with the person who makes you feel loved and supported amidst the chaos.” He also invited any member of congress who had questions about marriages like his to visit their family playroom and “meet a family who is just trying their best to make their kids happy and their country better.”

"If you believe in family, if you believe in kindness, if you believe in love, then you ought to see what goes on in millions of families, including mine."@SecretaryPete reacts to Respect for Marriage Act passage, confirms he and @Chasten have reached their minivan era: pic.twitter.com/A8NonP1s0U — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) December 13, 2022

During an appearance on CNN This Morning this week, the hosts discussed Chasten’s essay with Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They juxtaposed Chasten’s moving words about daily routines with the now-infamous clip of Hartzler’s speech. Pete echoed his husband’s thoughts, saying that the institution of marriage provided the basis of stability for their home. Because they are legally allowed to be together, they create a safe and warm home for the children. The Buttigiegs doubled down on love and happiness, rather than the Republican tactic of anger and fear. Keep up the good work, gentlemen.

