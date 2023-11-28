LaKeith Stanfield Takes ‘WWJD?’ for a Spin in ‘The Book of Clarence’ Trailer

“What would Jesus do?” That’s the question that sets LaKeith Stanfield’s streetwise Clarence on a path from scheming to redeeming in The Book of Clarence. While it may sound like typical faith-based fare, the trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s latest film promises a hilarious and thoughtful riff on Biblical epics.

Written and directed by Samuel (a.k.a. British singer-songwriter The Bullitts), The Book of Clarence stars Stanfield as the eponymous protagonist, a man struggling to provide for his family in Bible-era Jerusalem. Desperate to earn some cash and pay off his debts, Clarence decides to take a cue from Jesus and his followers and fashion himself as a messiah.

Stanfield—who also plays Clarence’s twin brother Thomas, as in the apostle—is joined by one hell of an ensemble cast that includes awards season favorite Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One) as Mary Magdalene, Omar Sy as Barabbas, David Oyelowo as John (the Baptist), Micheal Ward as Judas Iscariot, Babs Olusanmokun as Jesus Christ, and James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate. Anna Diop, Alfre Woodard, RJ Cyler, Caleb McLaughlin, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Benedict Cumberbatch round out the cast.

The official synopsis for The Book of Clarence reads:

“From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.”

In addition to writing and directing, Samuel (who previously directed Idris Elba in The Harder They Fall) contributed new music to the The Book of Clarence soundtrack, which also features Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

The Book of Clarence hits theaters on January 12.

