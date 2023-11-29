‘The Blackening’ Is Getting a Sequel—and Possibly Much More

The Blackening was a hit when it arrived in theaters on June 19th, 2023, and now there’s a sequel on the horizon.

According to Variety, MRC and Lionsgate have approached co-creators Dewayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver to develop The Blackening 2. Not only that, but Perkins told Variety that he hopes to see The Blackening develop into a franchise, similar to Scream or Saw.

So what do we know so far about The Blackening 2? Not much yet—but we do have a little information.

The Blackening 2 plot: What is The Blackening 2 about?

The Blackening—the first one, that is—sees a group of college friends reuniting in a picturesque cabin in the woods for Juneteenth. However, they soon find out that they’re part of a mysterious killer’s twisted game to see who’s the Blackest among them. The Blackening lampoons horror tropes that come at the expense of Black characters, namely the tendency of Black characters to be the first to die.

So what could The Blackening 2 hold? The movie is early enough in development that there’s no word on a plot yet, but Perkins’ casting ideas provide some insight.

The Blackening 2 cast: Who’s in The Blackening 2?

Speaking with Variety, Perkins said that he envisions The Blackening as a franchise with both new and recurring characters. “Same group, sprinkle in some new people,” he says. “I feel like we’ve got something good, and I love the dynamic, but fresh blood always turns things up a little bit.”

So who could be in The Blackening 2? The first Blackening stars Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji and Jay Pharoah, so without getting too spoilery (the first movie is about a murderer, after all), some of those cast members could return.

As for new faces? Right now, it’s anyone’s guess.

The Blackening 2 release window: When does The Blackening 2 come out?

As far as we know, development hasn’t yet begun on The Blackening 2. That means that a release date is probably at least a couple years away, putting the film’s release window in 2025 or 2026. It’s too early to say for sure, though.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

