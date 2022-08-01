Stephen King is the undisputed King of Horror, The Sultan of Screams, and the Crown Prince of Prolific Writing. In his decades-long career, he has authored 64 novels and five non-fiction books. While his prose is generally known for its lengthiness (I’m looking at you The Stand) he is also masterful at writing short stories (over 200 of them, in fact). In case you don’t have the time to read them all, here are some of the best from the Man from Maine himself.

One for the Road

This chilling little tale is from Stephen King’s short story collection Night Shift. The story takes place three years after King’s second novel Salem‘s Lot. In it a motorist named Gerald Lumely is stranded in a blizzard in the vampire-plagued town of Jerusalem’s Lot. He leaves his wife and child in the car to go out to search for help. He stumbles into a bar half-frozen, and begs two of its patrons to help find his family and bring them to safety. Little does he know, the vampires may have already found them first.

The Little Sisters of Eluria

This story is a prequel to what is arguably Stephen King’s greatest literary achievement, the Dark Tower series. In “Little Sisters of Eluria,” we meet the Dark Tower‘s gunslinging protagonist, Roland Deschain, as a young man. As Roland travels through the grisly little town of Eluria, he is ambushed by the mutated populace. On the verge of death, he is saved by an order of nuns, the titular “Little Sisters” and taken back to their hospital to recover. However, as patients begin disappearing from their beds, Roland comes to the horrifying realization that the Little Sisters are not what they seem to be. The story has plenty of flying bullets, blood-curdling scares, and even a little romance for the tender-hearted reader.

The Man In The Black Suit

Arguably the scariest of the stories here, The Man In The Black Suit is a masterpiece of daylight horror. The story focuses on a nine-year-old boy named Gary, who goes out fishing one day in the woods behind his house. After making a catch, he is approached by a man in a black suit with burning red eyes, pale skin, and claw-like fingers. After telling Gary horrible things about his mother, the man reveals a mouth full of shark-like teeth, and informs Gary that he intends to eat him. The titular Man In The Black Suit draws parallels to two of King’s most famous villains: Randal Flagg a.k.a. “The Man In Black,” and The Crimson King, both of whom are the main antagonists of Stephen King’s multiverse spanning series The Dark Tower.

Jersualem’s Lot

In a nod to H.P. Lovecraft himself, Jerusalem’s Lot makes a departure from King’s generally 20th century story settings and instead tells an epistolary tale set in 1850s. The story’s protagonist, Charles Boon, arrives in Preacher’s Corners Maine to inherit a neglected mansion that was once owned by his now-deceased cousin. The residents of the town believe the mansion to be haunted, but Charles blithely attributes the mysterious noises he begins hearing in the house at night to “the rats in the walls.” Upon discovering a map of a mysterious settlement called Jerusalem’s Lot in a hidden room in the house, Charles and his servant Calvin set out to explore the abandoned town. When they arrive, they discover a burned-out church containing an ancient tome called De Vermis Mysteriis or “The Mysteries of The Worm.” When Charles touches the book, the church begins to rumble and shake, as if something massive is moving underneath the ground. The story is full of eldritch dread, and results in a climax of truly cosmic proportions.

Children of the Corn

Remember when I said that The Man In The Black Suit was the scariest story here? Well, The Children of The Corn certainly gives that tale a run for its money. Set in rural Nebraska, the story focuses on Burt and Vickey Robeson, a couple who are driving across the country on a trip to save their failing marriage. After running over the corpse of a young boy lying in the highway, the couple decides to stop in to the nearby town of Gatlin for help. As they explore the town, they find that is completely deserted, and appears to have been abandoned for many years. Burt enters the town’s church and finds a record book of the town’s more recent inhabitants, all of whom died after their 19th birthday. It is later revealed that the town’s inhabitants were murdered by their children in order to appease a dark god known as “He Who Walks Behind the Rows.” While the film adaptation of this story is a bit of a mixed bag, the source material never fails to horrify.

The Body

While many people are more familiar with this story’s outstanding film adaption Stand By Me, The Body is a gorgeous piece of literature. It is, in this writer’s humble opinion, the greatest piece of prose that Stephen King has ever written (sorry Dark Tower). The story is simple: in the summer of 1960, a young boy named Gordan LeChance and his three friends set out along the railroad tracks near their town to find the body of a missing twelve-year-old. The boys are nearly mauled by junkyard dogs, beaten by bullies, and almost run over by a train. The story is hilarious, gut-wrenching, and Romantic with a capital “R”. It is a shining example of what I believe to be Stephen King’s most impressive trait as a writer, which is not his understanding of horror, but his understanding of love. And my God, this story is full of it. The relationships between the boys are tender, fragile, and achingly realistic. It contains one of my favorite lines in any of Stephen King’s writing: “Love isn’t soft, like those poets say. Love has teeth which bite and the wounds never close.” This is a story that left teeth marks on my heart, and never fails to make me shed a tear.

(image: Getty Images)

