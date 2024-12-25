The best order to watch all the movies coming out this Christmas Day

There are a lot of great movies coming out on Christmas Day this year. And if you’re overwhelmed by your choices, we have a perfect order to watch them in. After all, who doesn’t want to spend the day at the movies?

Many of us enjoy going to the movies over the holidays. And this Christmas, we’ve been given an impressive slate of movies to choose from. There are five big releases coming out on the 25th and if you want to go and watch them all in one sitting, you might want to come up with a strategy. As someone who has seen all five, let me give you some advice.

So lets talk about all the films coming out and the order you should watch them in!

Start with The Fire Inside

(Amazon MGM Studios)

Ryan Destiny stars Claressa Shields in The Fire Inside, the true story of Shields’ journey to two Olympic gold medals. She is the first American boxer to take home two back to back gold medals for boxing and is a hero in her hometown of Flint, Michigan. A story of resilience and power, The Fire Inside is a fantastic sports movie but also just a REALLY great addition to the boxing movie lexicon. And you will want Brian Tyree Henry in your corner after this.

Take a dive in Los Frikis next

(Wayward/Range)

Continuing the “inspired by true events” trend, why not head into Los Frikis next? The film from Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz explores the Los Frikis movement in Cuba, where young people would rebel against the government by injecting themselves with HIV to live their lives in the government housing provided for them. Adria Arjona is beyond brilliant in the film and it is a heartbreaking look at what these young people were pushed to.

Let Bob Dylan soothe you in A Complete Unknown

(Searchlight Pictures)

To wrap up the true story films, head into Bob Dylan’s world with A Complete Unknown. The James Mangold film gives us Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) from the start of his career to when he famously went electric at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Chalamet is captivating as Dylan and with powerhouse performances from Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Drink milk with Nicole Kidman in Babygirl

(A24)

Now, let’s take a dip into the fictional world. Want to spend time in an office building? That’s what Babygirl is for! The A24 film stars Nicole Kidman as a high powered CEO of a robotics company who begins an affair with her intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson). And if you didn’t have enough milk from Santa Clause, don’t worry! There’s plenty to go around in this movie.

Last? Nosferatu

(Focus Features)

By this point in your day, it’ll be the first time to let the night take over and explore Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The remake is a look at the classic tale of Dracula and honestly, after a day of holiday cheer, a vampire movie is what you’ll probably need.

What a perfect day at the movies!

