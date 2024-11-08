The best movie soundtrack of this year got a Grammy nomination!

Grammy nominations are here and while some of our favorite artists had a great day, one of MY favorite movies of 2024 had a better one. Just kidding, I am sure music artists had a better day than a movie but I’m just really excited.

Soundtracks can make or break movies and in a lot of ways, we’ve moved away from the art of a GOOD soundtrack. So when we do have one that isn’t just the score of the film but original music written for it with lyrics I can sing along to? Even better. I love you, film scores. I just really missed things like the Spider-Man soundtrack.

One of the best soundtracks to come out this year for a film was the Twisters original movie soundtrack album. Filled with songs about Oklahoma and showing men who’s boss, the soundtrack truly became part of my personality. It’s that good and I am not really a country music fan. You try and listen to “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” by Luke Combs and NOT have fun! It’s impossible

Luckily, those voting recognized its brilliance and the album was nominated for a Grammy. It doesn’t mean the film will win. It is up against Saltburn, The Color Purple, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Maestro. That’s not exactly an easy competition. But I will say that Twisters is filled with songs written for the film. The only song not written specifically for Twisters was “Boots Down.”

It is just a really good soundtrack

Twisters brings me a lot of joy. I saw it twice in 4DX, I went and saw it three more times in regular theaters, and I keep begging people to watch it with me. I think it is just a very fun film to spend time with. So the soundtrack being recognized at the Grammys delights me for a number of reasons. As I said before, I miss when we used to have albums like this all the time for movies.

I hope this means people will go back and listen to the album again or they’ll rewatch the movie to celebrate. We all deserve a little bit of Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) in our lives. Look, I just think the love we all have for Twisters should say something. It brought back fun in the cinema and we got to experience the magic of the original film being honored in Lee Isaac Chung’s vision.

So yes, I am very happy that the soundtrack got recognized. I do hope this means “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” gets an Oscar nomination. I need to see that. Please and thank you.

