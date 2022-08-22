The Best Legend of Zelda Games (That Aren’t Breath of the Wild)

I’m sick of hearing about Breath of the Wild. We get it. She’s a 10. She’s the belle of the ball. She’s the smartest girl in her class. She’s got banger DLC and a sequel coming soon. She’s funny and popular and the worst part is she’s actually really sweet and you just can’t help not liking her. I LIKE HER, OKAY? YES her voice acting is questionable at times, YES I wish she had a bit more variety when it came to enemy types, YES I think that she has an underdeveloped bad guy. BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER. She’s great. One of the best. That’s why I don’t want to talk about her anymore.

I want to talk about her older sisters.

These games. They walked so she could run and ran so she could fly. They were trendsetters, trailblazers, real innovators. They put respect on the Royal Family name. These Zeldas, in my opinion, may EVEN SURPASS Breath of the Wild as games. They’re certainly darker, they’re certainly scarier. they’re certainly more lore based and mysterious. They have gorgeous music, high drama, and well-thought out characters. All things that Breath of the Wild, dare I say it, could improve on.

Ocarina of Time (1998)

Okay so we knew this Zelda was coming, but only because she deserves it. She was a triumph of game design, story, character, and music. She was not only one of the first 3D Zelda games, but one of the first 3D games that Nintendo ever made. And my God, they knocked it out of the park.

Better/smarter/prettier writers than I have been analyzing the brilliance of the game for decades. So go read their stuff. But if you really want me to take your hand and lead you into the weeds about why I love this game, then by God I will. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a great game the way The Great Gatsby is a great novel. Like Gatsby, the story is simple: Fight the evil guy, save the world (okay that’s not the plot of Gatsby, but Gatsby is equally simple). The magic of both stories is not the plot but the way it’s told. The game is fully of mystery, terror, and a hell of a lot of subtext. My favorite aspects of these old Zelda games are their comfortable relationship with ambiguity. There is so much in Ocarina of time and its sequel Majora’s Mask that is never explained. Why is the Forest Temple a mansion haunted by named ghosts? Did someone used to live there? What happened to the people of Castle Town when Ganondorf rose to power? Did he murder them all and turn them into horrifying zombies? What in the actual fuck is the Shadow Temple and why is there a Medieval torture chamber buried under Kakariko village? The game never tells you. No one knows.

In a way, this leads into the second part of why this game is so brilliant. It is the ultimate coming of age story. Link is a 12 year old Hylian (for lack of a better term “human”) boy that lives in a faerie village. His parents died in the Hylian Civil War (another barely explained conflict) and he is raised by a tree spirit, who tasks him to save the world from evil. He fights his way through some serious nightmare fuel monsters in order to find the Master Sword and use it against Ganondorf. But when he pulls the sword out it sends him forward in time 7 years. He wakes up in a 19 year old’s body but internally he is still 12. The world is suddenly bigger and more terrifying. Ganondorf has laid waste to the places he knew in his childhood, and the evils of the world have had seven years to fester and grow stronger. Link is a child who quite literally forced to grow up. The finest coming of age stories (I’m looking at you Stand By Me) take place when a child is faced with an aspect of the real world that is far larger and far darker than what that child can understand. Their previous worldview is shattered, and a piece of their innocence is lost as they come to understand the hard truths of the existence.

In the case of Stand By Me, four young must reconcile with death after finding a corpse. In Ocarina of Time, Link must reconcile with death and evil on an unprecedented scale. The world is dark and ambiguous because Link is still too young to understand it. The questions of the world confuse and overwhelm the player in the same way they do Link. And rather than give an explanation for the world, the game gives an answer for how to deal with it: through courage. When the odds are stacked against us, and the world seems hopeless, all we can do is be brave. And the game teaches us that anyone can do it. Link is blessed to inherit the divine Triforce of Courage not because he is a “chosen one,” but because he’s the only person around with the balls to fight back. Ocarina of Time is a fantastic tale of bravery in the face of adversity, and taught the value of courage to a generation of children, myself included. While Breath of the Wild’s Link certainly faces challenges (i.e. lynels), the challenges of this game don’t ever feel overwhelming on a deeply emotional level in the way that they do in Ocarina of Time. Breathe of the Wild‘s Hyrule was destroyed 100 years ago, and the land has had time to heal. Ocarina of Time‘s Hyrule was destroyed over only seven years, and the wound is still fresh.

Majora’s Mask (2000)

Everyone take notes. THIS is how you do a sequel. Majora’s Mask is the follow-up to Ocarina of Time, and is my personal favorite Zelda game. Set after Link returns the Master Sword to the Temple of Time (and returns to his original body) he sets out on a quest to find “an old friend.” The identity of this friend is never explained, but it could be his old fairy Navi or his childhood friend Saria. While traveling the Lost Woods, he is set upon by a prank-loving forest spirit called Skull Kid who has come into possession of an ancient and evil artifact called Majora’s Mask. Skull Kid steals Link’s horse, and when Link gives chase, Skull Kid uses the dark powers of the mask to turn Link into a plant creature called a Deku Scrub. The process of transformation is a nightmarish bit of body horror that leaves Link (and any child playing the game) traumatized. Link then leaves the forest and enters the parallel world of Termina. Link finds himself in a town called Clock Town, and after speaking with the town’s inhabitants (who all look like doppelgängers of characters from Ocarina of Time) he discovers that Skull Kid is going to use the powers of Majora’s Mask to send the moon crashing down on Clock Town and prank the world to death. The process will take three days, so Link has 72 hours to awaken four ancient giants that will help catch the moon before it obliterates everyone and everything.

I’m going to take a semi-controversial stance here and say that this game is not an adventure game like Ocarina of Time, but a horror game. It is downright disturbing. The world is crawling with ghosts and evil spirits, and the ticking clock of the moon adds an element of time-crunch cosmic horror that makes it so players can never feel truly settled. In Ocarina of Time, time is your friend. Time is yours to control. You have an infinite amount of time to defeat Ganondorf, and you can always return the Master Sword to its pedestal and go back to your childhood body seven years ago. In Majora’s Mask, time is your enemy. Time is coming to destroy you unless you can figure out a way to alter the future. Because guess what? If you let the clock run down the moon crashes into the planet and the game ends in an explosion of fire. I made that mistake once as a child, and the result scared me so bad I never did it again.

I am of the firm point of view that story is only as good as its villain, and perhaps this is why Ocarina of Time plays second fiddle to Majora’s Mask in my heart. Ganondorf isn’t all that scary. The devastation he wreaks upon the world is scary, but I was honestly more terrified of Bongo Bongo, the ghost boss of the Shadow Temple. In Majora’s Mask, the moon, and Majora by extension, is the scariest thing in the game. Majora is an ancient, alien entity of Lovecraftian proportions. Ganondorf unleashes pain and suffering upon the world in order to gain the divine power of the Triforce, Majora meanwhile unleashes pain and suffering simply because it wants to. It takes pleasure in destruction. Majora is nothing but an appetite, a desire to destroy and consume. Ganondorf is motivated by adult pursuits of power and statues, Majora is motivated by a childlike pursuit of joy. It is a hedonist. A pleasure seeker. And like a child ripping the wings off of a fly, it seeks to tear apart the world because it’s fun. It is a creature of nightmares, and a villain that Legend of Zelda series has never been able to top. While Breath of the Wild‘s Ganon is still a thrilling opponent, it seems that its only reason for destruction is to fill a plot hole. Ganon destroys because if he didn’t there wouldn’t be a story. For Majora, destruction is a fundamental part of its character.

The Wind Waker (2002)

Music is an essential element of every Legend of Zelda game, and this game I believe takes the prize for best soundtrack out of all the other Zelda titles. The score is simply breathtaking. The lilting, whistling fiddle and flute melodies that make up the game’s main theme, the soul-stirring soundscape of the Great Sea, the tearjerking melody that plays when Link departs from his home island for the first time, each piece of music is a thread in a gorgeous sonic tapestry. Like its predecessors, The Wind Waker casts music as a character in the game. It is an essential plot point. Without music, the action of the game would be impossible. Music controls the winds, expels ancient curses, and passes stories down from generation to generation. And best of all? These tunes are catchy. They’re consummate banger. They are hummable in the same way that the soundtrack of Lord of The Rings continues to live rent free in my brain. For time’s sake, I won’t deconstruct the gameplay and story, even though they’re equally brilliant. But for me, Breath of the Wild‘s soundtrack (while gorgeous) doesn’t hold up to the musical legacy of Zelda games before it. Like the villain, it feels like the soundtrack is there because the game needs it. However, for a game that was slated to bring the Zelda series back to basics, it fails to incorporate music into its narrative in the tradition established by its predecessors.

Twilight Princess (2006)

The moody teenager of the series, this game serves as a masterclass of character building in the series. The game poises you to tackle heavy emotion with its first line: “Do you ever feel a strange sadness as dusk falls?” Deeper sentiments like this are something that Twilight Princess does the best out of every game of the series. And I believe that this game is home to the finest character that The Legend of Zelda series has ever created: The Twilight Princess herself, Midna.

Midna is introduced to Link as an adorable little shadow imp, who provides him with insight and companionship as he navigates the twilight plagued world of the game. Midna is funny, wise, and all together charming. She is a character that you come to care about, someone you want to protect from all the bad things. But bad things happen to her and when they do it’s devastating. Perhaps the most famous scene in the game takes place after Midna is injured, and Wolf Link (yes he can turn into a wolf in this game) has to carry her on his back through the rain so she can be healed by Princess Zelda. It’s a heart-wrenching scene. As you run through the night all you can hear is a patter of the rain, a dark, tearjerking piano score, the soft sound of Midna’s labored breathing. The scene elicits feelings from the player in the same way that The Last Of Us does when Joel has to fight his way out of a hospital while carrying Ellie’s unconscious body. As the game progresses, you come to love Midna. And Midna comes to love you, perhaps even romantically. At the end of the game, as Midna prepares to return to the Twilight Realm and say goodbye to Link forever, she goes to say something to him and stops herself. She then utters her catchphrase “see you later” and disappears into the twilight forever. While unconfirmed, many fans believe that Midna was on the verge of saying “I love you” to the silent protagonist. We love you too, Midna. Marry us.

While Breath of the Wild certainly has fun characters (Lady Urbosa certainly comes to mind) the game only scratches the surface of character emotion. Characters say what they feel or don’t, but rarely is there ever any sense of subtext. Twilight Princess is a game about the dark inner workings of the heart, and shines brighter for it. In Breath of the Wild, each characters intentions are bathed in clear light, but they are ultimately obscured from deeper understanding.

What are you favorite Zelda games, and why? Talk to us in the comments.

