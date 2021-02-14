Star Wars is a franchise that is more than just the love stories we cling to but still, there are couples we know and love. Whether you’re a Stormpilot fan like me and/or you shipped Reylo during the sequel trilogy, you know of the struggles of being a shipper in the world of Star Wars.

But, for Valentine’s Day, let’s talk about the one love story in the series we can all agree on. Yes, sure, Han and Leia are there but I’m talking about Frog Lady and her husband.

roses are red

Grogu’s cookies are blue

the best couple in #StarWars

is honestly these two pic.twitter.com/cVD8xu0ZSS — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) February 14, 2021

This is not up for discussion. I’m sure you all have your favorite ships, I do too. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t universally decide that Frog Lady and her husband are the best. I mean, all she wanted to do was get to him and all he wanted to do was wait for her to come back to him. HOW CUTE IS THAT?

I think one of the reasons we love the Frog Couple so much is because it’s just wholesome. In the middle of Star Wars, having this sweet love story that doesn’t really push the plot forward or change anything is refreshing. She came into Din Djarin’s life because she needed to get to a different planet and knew that her husband had some information for him. In return, she took care of Grogu even though he loved eating her unfertilized eggs.

While I would die for Frog Lady, I do think that this is a perfect example of why we all love Star Wars so much. We’re over here yelling about the love story of two frogs and it’s beautiful to see. Do I wish that I had someone who cared for me as much as these two frogs care about their little family? Yes, and I’m willing to admit it.

The only Star Wars love story I will be thinking about today is frog lady and her husband — b(abu frik)rooke (@brooke_critt) February 14, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day to Frog Lady and Frog Man, and only to Frog Lady and Frog Man. 🐸♥️🐸 pic.twitter.com/zvmQ5kpf4s — Greg (@GregularJoe) February 14, 2021

So this Valentine’s Day, find someone who will scream and run to you in the middle of a crowded barge because they love you that much.

I hope we get to see more of Frog Lady and her husband in the third season of The Mandalorian because I like watching these two good parents just live their life and then babysit for Din Djarin whenever he gets his son back and has to go on some missions. Frog Lady and Frog Man, may your love remind us all of the beauty of Valentine’s Day and what love really can be.

(image: Lucasfilm)

