‘The Batman Part II’ Delayed a Year to 2026

Batman can hold his own against criminal kingpins, mutant villains, and the Clown Prince of Crime, but he’s no match for labor unions. Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II has been delayed until 2026, largely due to the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

The highly anticipated sequel will now hit theaters on October 2, 2026, pushing its initial release date by a year. The Batman was released in 2022, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film delivered a smaller-scale drama for the Bat, highlighting his skills as the world’s greatest detective. The film was met with critical and commercial acclaim, earning an 85% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $772 million worldwide.

In addition to Pattinson, the film starred Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as GCPD officer (and future commissioner) James Gordon.

Details of the sequel remain firmly under wraps, with Pattinson as the only confirmed cast member returning thus far. Many expect Barry Keoghan’s Joker (who was teased at the end of The Batman)to return, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Many were curious about the status of the sequel when James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new heads of DC Studios. Gunn assured Bat-fans that the sequel was very much on track, and would be categorized under the label’s Elseworlds banner, separating it from the main DCU. A new DCU Batman will be introduced in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold.

HBO Max is also developing a spin-off series, The Penguin starring Farrell, which is scheduled to premiere sometime in late 2024.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

