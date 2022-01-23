A new ad featuring an extended scene from Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been making the rounds on the internet. The scene takes place in a church, where Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is attending the funeral of Don Mitchell Jr (Rupert Penry-Jones) the mayor of Gotham. He’s joined by candidate Bella Réal (Jayme Lawson), who is looking for Wayne’s endorsement to take over the mayoral seat.

As Bruce watches Mitchell’s son in mourning, he overhears Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) discuss missing District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard). Bruce sees a shadowy figure standing in the balcony (the Riddler?) but before he can take a closer look, people start shouting from outside the church. A car barrels into then entryway, disrupting the funeral and sending mourners scattering.

Colson emerges from the vehicle, gagged with duct tape reading “No More Lies”. He has a bomb around his neck and a letter taped to his chest reading, “to the Batman.” It’s a chilling scene, and an ominous introduction to what we know will be a particularly dark take on the grim superhero. In an interesting bit of casting symmetry, Sarsgaard is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who played Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight. Gyllenhaal’s character also worked in the district attorney’s office, and was also sacrificed by the film’s villain (whether or not Sarsgaard survives remains to be seen).

What do you think of the new clip? Are you excited for The Batman?

