‘The Ballad of Falling Dragons’ release date, confirmed

(needs: photo of the book for cover image)

Recommended Videos

If you’re in the market for a new exciting fantasy series, look no further than the The Moonfall Series written by Sarah A. Parker. The second book in the series, The Ballad of Falling Dragons now has a confirmed release date.

Spoilers for The Moonfall Series below

The Moonfall Series centers around Raeve, who is an assassin with a broken past and a complicated dual identity. Raeve suffers from amnesia, so her true identity as the princess of The Shade Elluin Nevan is entirely unknown to her and others. Following the trauma that erased her memory, Raeve took up arms as a highly capable assassin for the underground rebel faction known as Fiur du Ath.

According to Barnes & Nobles, The Ballad of Falling Dragons is set to release on October 7, 2025. Preorders for the book are now open on various bookseller websites like Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.

The first book in the series called “When the Moon Hatched” was first published on May 7, 2024 and launched Parker into international bestseller fame. The book concludes with a few shockers thrown our way, like Raeve finding out that she’s Elluin Nevan, and Kyzari being revealed as the child of Kaan and Elluin. Arkyn the Scavenger King eventually captures Kyzari, which creates a huge problem for Raeve to overcome in the next book.

I’m a fan of curveballs in fantasy books, as they can keep a story fresh and the reader engaged for future installments. It seems like Parker is pretty good at creating suspense and intrigue in a way few bestseller fantasy authors can.

If you’re thirsty for more fantasy novels, check out our list on the 10 best fantasy romance books to read right now.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy