‘The Bad Guys’ Road to Franchise Material Begins Next Year With ‘The Bad Guys 2’

An Ocean’s movie for children with cute animals in the place of George Clooney and the gang never should have worked quite as well as The Bad Guys did, but make no mistake, that’s far from a complaint.

Recommended Videos

As far as family features go, The Bad Guys is about as solid a package as you can get, with eye-popping animation to go with a story that’s not so involved as to alienate its younger viewers, but not so easy as to leave the older viewers out of the fun, either.

All that to say that The Bad Guys is the type of movie you’d do well to honor with a sequel, and with a follow-up to the antics of Mr. Wolf and company already in the pipeline, it’s only a matter of time before families can roll back up to cinemas without worrying about wasting that ticket money.

What is The Bad Guys 2 about?

The Bad Guys 2 (if the creative team does indeed decide to go with that title) will do away with The Bad Guys‘ tease of turning over a new leaf, plunging the gang back into a life of crime against their will by a new, all-female criminal gang. Expect more pronounced inner conflict between the main characters’ newfound penchant for goodness and the resulting discord that comes with returning to their old ways.

Who stars in The Bad Guys 2?

The entire voice cast from The Bad Guys, including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh are all back for round two, with director Pierre Perifel also returning to the helm with JP Sans, who’s now co-directing after serving as head of character animation on the previous film.

When does The Bad Guys 2 release?

The Bad Guys 2 will hit theaters on August 1, 2025.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]