Five charged in conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Matthew Perry, causing his death

There has been a big development in the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death, as five individuals were charged in connection to the case.

Perry was an actor best known for starring in the hit sitcom Friends. He passed away suddenly on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. While drowning contributed to his passing, his cause of death was ultimately ruled by the coroner to have been caused by the effects of ketamine. Ketamine is a powerful hallucinogenic drug that the FDA has approved for use as an anesthetic and pain reliever. However, it is a controlled substance and illegal to possess without a prescription.

At the time of his death, Perry had long been open about his struggles with substance abuse and its impact on his health. One of the treatments he was receiving in 2023 was ketamine-assisted psychotherapy sessions. However, investigators quickly realized that the doses he received during his therapy sessions could not have contributed to his death, especially since his last therapy session had been over a week before his passing and ketamine has a short half-life. As a result, an investigation was opened to find the source of his ketamine supply.

Five charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

On August 15, Los Angeles investigators held a press conference in which they announced several significant developments in Perry’s case. A total of five individuals have been charged in connection to the actor’s death. They include Santa Monica physician Dr. Salvador Plasencia, alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, San Diego physician Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Perry’s acquaintance Erik Fleming.

All five individuals are accused of participating in an elaborate conspiracy to make a profit off of Perry’s substance abuse. The plot allegedly started with the doctors when Dr. Plasencia learned that the actor was interested in ketamine. Sensing an opportunity to profit, Dr. Plasencia contacted Dr. Chavez, who once owned a ketamine clinic. According to the indictment, police found text messages between the doctors discussing their scheme, with Dr. Plasencia texting Dr. Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay. Lets [sic] find out.” Over the course of a little over a month, the doctors sold him 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000. Both Dr. Plasencia and Perry’s assistant Iwamasa injected the actor repeatedly with the ketamine doses.

However, Iwamasa apparently decided the enormous supply of ketamine wasn’t enough and began seeking another source for Perry. He eventually contacted Fleming, who reached out to drug dealer Sangha. Sangha is alleged to be a notorious dealer referred to as the “Ketamine Queen.” She has reportedly been supplying ketamine since 2019 and most often seeks high-end celebrity clients. She began supplying Perry with ketamine in October of 2023, even though she knew that the effects of the drug could be fatal. In fact, the investigation into Sangha uncovered her connection to another death in 2019, when one of her customers, Cody McLaury, died of an overdose after buying from her. McLaury’s brother contacted Sangha, texting her, “The ketamine you sold my brother killed him. It’s listed as the cause of death.”

In response, Sangha Googled, “Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death?” However, the incident failed to dissuade her from selling to Perry, including the ketamine she sold him on October 24, which would contribute to his death four days later. On the day of Perry’s passing, Iwamasa injected him at least three times with ketamine.

What happens next?

Dr. Plasencia and Sangha were arrested on August 15 and remain in custody. Sangha was denied bail and could be facing anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, while Dr. Plasencia’s bail was set at $100,000, and he could face 10 years for each ketamine charge and 20 years for each count of falsifying medical records. Fleming, Dr. Chavez, and Iwamasa have all already pled guilty. Dr. Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, while Iwamasa pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death. Fleming pled guilty to both conspiracy to distribute ketamine and a count of distributing ketamine, resulting in death. Dr. Chavez, Iwamasa, and Fleming are looking at possibly 10, 15, and 25 years in prison, respectively. Since they pled guilty, they will not have a jury trial and are now awaiting sentencing.

However, both Dr. Placensia and Sangha pleaded not guilty to their charges, meaning both will undergo trial. Their first court dates are set for October.

