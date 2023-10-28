Skip to main content

Matthew Perry, Star of ‘Friends’, Dead at 54

By Oct 28th, 2023, 9:14 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Friends star and beloved actor Matthew Perry has passed away at 54. Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. In 1994 Perry skyrocketed to fame as one of the stars of NBC’s smash hit comedy series Friends.

As the sardonic Chandler Bing, Perry carved out a niche as the sarcastic friend with a quick wit and a heart of gold. Though his role in Friends was undoubtedly iconic, Perry was a prolific actor who appeared in shows like The West Wing, Scrubs, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Good Wife, and Go On. Perry also starred in films like Fools Rush In, 17 Again, and The Whole Nine Yards.

Perry detailed his rise to fame and his struggles with addiction in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. RIP to a television legend whose work touched millions across the globe. We’ll have more as this story develops.

