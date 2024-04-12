Sebastian Stan sitting in a car with Jeremy Strong in the Apprentice
That Crush on Sebastian Stan Is Going To Evaporate When You See Him as Donald Trump

You may love Bucky Barnes, but seeing Sebastian Stan looking like the Orange Commander in Chief may change that. He’s playing Donald Trump in the new movie The Apprentice from director Ali Abbasi and writer Gabe Sherman, along with Jeremy Strong as (Kendall) Roy Cohn.

The Apprentice is described as “a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.” Can I expect a slowed-down cover of The O’Jays’ song “For the Love of Money” to play in the trailer?

What we do know about the movie is currently limited. All I personally know is that it was filmed in Toronto and Trump is famously a New York business man, so that is going to be interesting to track. But with a new image that shows Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn sitting in a car with Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump on a car phone, we at least have an idea of the vibe of The Apprentice.

The Apprentice is set to be in the official competition of the Cannes film festival this year.

Who is behind it?

The cast joining Stan and Strong includes Maria Bakalova as Ivana Zelníčková/Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan and Fred Trump Senior. If you know anything about Roy Cohn, specially about his relationship with Donald Trump, you know that this is going to be a very interesting time.

The Apprentice is a Canadian-Irish-Danish co-production with the following producers: “Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), Ali Abbasi and Louis Tisné for Film Institute (Denmark).”

The executive producers are as follows: “Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Gabe Sherman, Lee Broda, James Shani, Andrew Frank, Greg Denny.”

There is no set release date for The Apprentice yet but it will screen at the Cannes film festival in May 2024.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.