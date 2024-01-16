A New Episode of ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Is On the Way. Here’s What You Need To Know

One of the hottest anime series of the year has a new episode on the way. The 15th installment of Toho and OLM’s The Apothecary Diaries is premiering later this week, continuing this riveting mystery.

Based on the light novel of the same name, the seinen series follows Maomao, a young woman who gets kidnapped and uses her apothecary skills while navigating palace life in Rii—which is heavily inspired by China. First premiering on Crunchyroll in fall 2023, The Apothecary Diaries has proven to be a sleeper hit among anime fans. One Crunchyroll user praised Maomao and called the series’ story and design “gripping, with just enough light-hearted moments to keep it from getting too dour.”

Want to know when you can see the next episode? Here’s what you need to know about episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 15 release date

Episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries will premiere on Nippon TV in Japan this weekend. More specifically, Americans can expect the episode to officially run on January 20, 2024; due to the significant time difference between the U.S. and Japan, the 15th episode will launch on January 21 in Japan.

If you live in Japan, that means you can expect the Japanese, non-subtitled Nippon TV episode to premiere at approximately 1AM on January 21. For Americans, that’s during breakfast on Saturday morning.

(Toho Animation)

For American viewers, you’ll have to wait just a few extra hours before you can catch The Apothecary Diaries’ 15th episode with subtitles. Given the prior Crunchyroll schedule for The Apothecary Diaries, fans can expect the subtitled version of this episode to go live on Crunchyroll at 12:45PM CT on January 20, or 10:45AM PT, 11:45AM MT, and 1:45PM ET.

Head on over to the official Crunchyroll page for The Apothecary Diaries to keep tabs on the upload, as well as prior subtitled releases for the series. You can also keep follow future Crunchyroll Simulcast releases via the anime streaming service’s episode calendar.

(featured image: Toho Animation)

