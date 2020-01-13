Well … Those Are Certainly Some Academy Award Nominees, But …

I will never be over the snubs of Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, or literally any female director. Let’s state that right off the bat. Now, let me say that it is fascinating that both Jojo Rabbit and Little Women were apparently self-directed pictures, since both films landed six nominations but none for either director. Truly cinematic technology achievements never cease to impress.

The Academy Award nominations came out this morning, and it felt like the Academy patted itself on the back for doing the bare minimum and awarding movies that are universally controversial and leaving out the movies that are, in a lot of ways, audience hits—meaning that a movie like Us can have a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than some nominated movies, and yet, nothing? No recognition? Okay then.

I have my very strong opinions on the nominees for this year, mainly because two Best Picture nominees featured the concept that women are more powerful when they don’t speak (looking at you, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), but the main problem I have with this year’s list of nominees is that nothing has changed. There are amazing women and people of color out there creating films and working hard to bring new stories to the game, and we’re … what? Focusing on old Hollywood nostalgia and a non-superhero superhero movie? Great. So inspiring to young filmmakers.

The nominations were a bit all over the place. Some exciting choices and then the predictable category of men directors (with the exception of Bong Joon-ho because who doesn’t love Bong Joon-ho???), everything was a mix of anger and confusion. So … is it a surprise that Twitter is truly a disaster of everyone yelling about things?

South Korea. History finally made. #Oscars — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) January 13, 2020

the oscars are so diverse this year they nominated scarlett johansson twice — théa ❦ (@freyasolo) January 13, 2020

*Rami Malek puts in fake teeth and lip syncs to Queen* Academy: Magnificent! Here is your Oscar! *Taron Egerton actually sings and performs Elton John’s music in a heartfelt biopic* Academy: New phone, who dis — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) January 13, 2020

i genuinely think not nominating j lo is rooted in racism and sexism about the kinds of performances the oscars deem worthy of praise doNOT @ me — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 13, 2020

The Oscars said f*** y’all social rants. We are nominating every white we got. Spicy white, old white, off white, eggshell, man white, some white women, and a POC to keep up appearances The Oscars will never reward Black art fairly #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 13, 2020

To be honest, I only really care about Jojo Rabbit sweeping and Florence Pugh winning, at this point. Also, give Parasite the Best Picture win. I have spoken.

