Zoe Saldaña Takes on a New Highly Emotional Role in ‘The Absence of Eden’

Zoe Saldaña is an actress we know can bring a moving performance. In The Absence of Eden, we see a woman’s desire to survive and help the young girl in her care take over as they try to flee to the United States for sanctuary. And yes, it looks emotional!

Recommended Videos

In the trailer, we can see Saldaña’s take on a woman who has to leave her home in Mexico and what she is willing to do to help those with her, especially the daughter of a woman who is captured as they try to make it across the border.

What is The Absence of Eden about?

The synopsis for The Absence of Eden reads:

“The film takes place at the border between the United States and Mexico – a hellish landscape inhabited by coyotes, armed officers, desperate immigrants, and refugees. When Esmee (Saldaña), a young woman working as a private dancer in Mexico, is forced to commit a violent act of self-defense that results in the death of a cartel member, she flees her homeland for sanctuary in the United States. Guided by a ruthless Coyote and a group of undocumented immigrants, she befriends a young mother and her daughter along the way. Before crossing the border, the mother is taken from the group, and Esmee promises to protect her daughter and help them reunite again in America, touching off an interlocking story about people struggling to survive on America’s border with Mexico.”

Who is joining Saldaña?

The cast and creative team are truly stacked with some of the best. Directed by Marco Perego and written by Perego and Rick Rapoza, the cast includes Garrett Hedlund, Adria Arjona, and Tom Waits. The cast also includes Chris Coy, Morningstar Angeline, and more.

The Absence of Eden hits theaters on April 12th.

(featured image: Roadside Attractions)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]