Martyrs Lane was one of the most anticipated films to premiere at this summer’s Fantasia Fest and early reviews have indicated that the excitement was well-placed. The movie, which is written and directed by British filmmaker Ruth Platt and adapted from her 2019 short film of the same name, is being hailed as a creepy, atmospheric, melancholy ghost story about grief and loss–more “unsettling” than jump-out-of-your-seat scary.

The film premieres this Thursday, September 9 on Shudder and we have an exclusive clip ahead of its release.

First, here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can’t quite work out why her mother seems so distant. At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers. With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in.

Leah’s distant mother sleeps every night clutching a gold locket, which seems to be central to those visits the young girl receives from the “mysterious guest”–another young child claiming to be her guardian angel. (I have some doubts!)

Check out our exclusive clip here:

And here’s the full trailer, which gives us a larger look at this spooky, tense film that has drawn comparisons to both Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman’s Coraline.

Martyrs Lane will be available to stream on Shudder starting this Thursday, September 9.

(image: Nicolas Laborie/Shudder)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]