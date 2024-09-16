‘The 4:30’ ends with resolved teenage angst

The 4:30 is a pretty comedic take on teenage angst. That’s probably not how you remember your teenage years after facing your first rejection from a crush.

Recommended Videos

If you’re here, you’re probably wondering if it’s worth the watch—or you had to leave the cinema prematurely. I’m genuinely hoping you weren’t kicked out of the movies because of what Brian and his friends did, but I digress.

Long story short, Brian had many interruptions while watching the movie. From getting unseated because of a phone call from his mother to seeing Berny get some action—it’s clearly not a good day for Brian. All he wanted was to watch a movie with Melody. To make matters worse, Melody had to push her schedule back to 7:00 pm. That’s not a problem for Brian. That’s until he and his friends get kicked out and permanently banned by Manager Mike from the movie theater “forever.”

Despite that “ban,” Melody stood up for Brian, and they still found a way to the screening of the movie. If you think it ends here, you’re wrong. Melody’s mom shows up and tells her to leave the movie room because the movie is “for adults.” Maybe Brian and Melody were just not meant to have that movie date after all.

Brian and Melody got to talk about their feelings

Throughout Kevin Smith’s movie, Brian was insecure, and it took courage for him to ask Melody out. He put her on a pedestal and thought of her as this perfect girl, which hampered his ability to tell her how he really feels.

In Brian’s defense, Melody didn’t communicate her feelings to him directly. Nevertheless, Brian didn’t think he was good enough. It had to take a terrible day for him to finally rack up the courage to tell Melody that he’s been thinking about her since that day. It’s teenage angst, and luckily, the ending is anything but. Melody and Brian do get together, and all it took was a date gone wrong.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy