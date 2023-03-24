Exclusive Preview: This Coming-of-Age Graphic Novel Tells a Story of First Love Through Very ’90s Journaling

Before it was normalized to share too many unfiltered thoughts on social media—a place of permanence—we used to journal. I say “we,” although I was never particularly good at keeping up with it. This wasn’t just because I turned every paper-based surface into a sketch pad. By the time I hit the ripe age for the practice of journaling to be a need and not a niche hobby (or doctor’s prescription), Myspace and then many other platforms were too enticing. That, thankfully, isn’t the case for Christine, the protagonist of Hope Larson’s new experimental graphic novel Be That Way.

Set in 1966, the story of high school junior Christine begins with her begrudgingly writing a list of resolutions a few days after New Year’s. While she thinks it’s corny, she feels the need to manifest her desires in the journal. These desires are the very human aspirations to be loved and admired. However, the emotions are just very heightened due to teenage angst. This story documents her first love, grief, betrayal, and the development of her voice as an artist. The art isn’t just a few illustrations in a prose novel, but the graphic novel is constructed like a journal/diary.

Larson explained to The Mary Sue:

Be That Way is the fictional diary of a teenage girl in the 1990s, and because the protagonist, Christine, expresses herself through both prose and art, I wanted the cover to reflect her slightly messy, overwhelmingly creative personality. I also wanted it to have a mixed-media, handmade quality—although this image and every other part of the book was created digitally, a first for me—and I tried to channel the self-portraits I drew in high school, when I was a little baby artist. It took multiple tries and many revisions to arrive at the final version of the cover, which is reflective of the process of making the whole book. I’m so proud of Be That Way and can’t wait to share it with all of you!

Exclusive: Be That Way

(Hope Larson / Margaret Ferguson Books)

Be That Way was interesting on its own, before I realized this is the same Hope Larson that serves as the co-writer of Goldie Vance! Additionally, the Eisner-award-winning author is known for her work in Salt Magic, Eagle Rock (series), and the graphic novel adaption of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time. She’s one of the leading comic creatives authentically capturing aspects of girlhood. This story begins with the messier and more mistake-driven parts, as Christine navigates relationship complications after kissing a boy within her circle of friends.

Ahead of the October 3 release of Be That Way, the publisher offered TMS readers an exclusive preview of the first few pages. In this preview, you get that sense of voice from Christine and see that process described by Larson.

Be That Way releases on October 3. You can pre-order online or at your local bookstore.

(featured image: Hope Larson / Margaret Ferguson Books)

The Mary Sue may earn an affiliate commission on products and services purchased through links.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]