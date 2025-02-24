‘That would be a wonderful moment’; ‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox wants to join The Avengers, but will it happen?

Matt Murdock is back and bigger than ever. But does that mean he’d be willing to leave the Defenders behind for Marvel’s biggest team?

Charlie Cox was doing press for Daredevil: Born Again when he was asked about Marvel’s team-ups. ComicBook.com asked if he’d rather have Matt Murdock join the Avengers or the Defenders. While that may seem like asking someone who their favorite child is, Cox had a diplomatic answer to the question. But only after noting that it put him between “a rock and a hard place.”

Matt Murdock was part of the Defenders-verse when Netflix had Marvel shows airing on their streaming platform. Heroes who are primarily in Manhattan, Matt is a pivotal part of that team. Especially with how the Netflix series had it organized. And with Daredevil: Born Again, fans hoped that we’d get to see Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand return to their Marvel home. But Cox’s response was a bit more comic based.

“Over the course of these years, I’ve become a big fan of this character,” he said. “One of the things I’m acutely aware of is there are some really cool team-ups, and Daredevil plays a really interesting, pivotal role in some of the Avengers comics. For the sake of the character, I think that would be a wonderful moment … an homage to so much history.”

This could lead to the Marvel team-up I have been waiting for

Matt Murdock made his grand Marvel Cinematic Universe return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, he served as Peter Parker’s lawyer after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) outs him as Spider-Man. But we did not see Matt and Peter suit up together in that movie. We did briefly see Daredevil and Spider-Man sparing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but the point is that we haven’t had much of these two together.

And as two New York boys, my favorite moments in the comics were when the two would team up. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is both a Spidey and a Daredevil villain. We’ve yet to see Fisk and Peter meet face to face and as of this moment in the MCU, Peter Parker is no more and it is just Spider-Man. So why not allow Matt Murdock meet up with the Avengers down the line? Especially if it gives me the team up I have been waiting for.

At the end of the day, I do love Matt Murdock as a television star. The Daredevil series works for who Matt is and every season gives us growth for the character and I wouldn’t want to worry about that changing/not working down the line. For now, I do love that Charlie Cox has gotten into the comic history of Matt Murdock and has his ideas for where the character can go.

