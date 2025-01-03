‘That is the best movie I don’t ever want to watch again’: Reddit debates the most depressing movie endings ever

Reddit’s hive mind has done it again. This time, they’ve collectively gathered to discuss a cinematic phenomenon we know all too well; movies so good you’ll rave about them but never want to endure them again. The original post set the tone with Million Dollar Baby, a total gut-wrenching movie.

Recommended Videos

While this Clint Eastwood film is undeniably a masterpiece, its ending is like a punch to the soul you’ll feel for days. And if that wasn’t enough to stir the pot, Redditors flooded the thread with other picks for the most devastating movie endings ever. One user mentioned Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream, with another responding: “That is the best movie I don’t ever want to watch again.”

For this list, a spoiler warning is in order. Let’s dive into some of the other movies named, shall we?

Brokeback Mountain

Of course, Brokeback Mountain was a popular mention. Ang Lee’s heart-wrenching exploration of forbidden love in a time of suffocating social norms will leave you curled up in a ball of despair. Watching Heath Ledger’s Ennis clutch that shirt and choke on words he’ll never say is enough to undo even the toughest of us. It’s a love story so beautiful it physically hurts. “I wish I knew how to quit you,” will always leave me in a puddle.

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inmoviecritic

The Green Mile

Ah, The Green Mile. Is there anything more soul-destroying than Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, carrying out an execution he knows is deeply, cosmically wrong? Michael Clarke Duncan’s portrayal of John Coffey is the definition of poignant, and the ending lingers with you like a ghost. One Redditor said, “I watched in the movie theater, and when the film ended nobody said a word. Everybody just walked out in silence.”

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inmoviecritic

Boys Don’t Cry

Hilary Swank’s Oscar-winning role in Boys Don’t Cry delivers a story so raw and painful that it forces you to confront the world’s cruelty. The film’s unflinching portrayal of violence against trans people is a vital, albeit agonizing, reminder of how far we still have to go as a society. No one finishes this movie with dry eyes or an unbroken heart.

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inmoviecritic

Cast Away

Wait, Cast Away? Yes, it’s a surprising entry, but let’s discuss it. While most think of Wilson’s tragic fate (never forget), the real devastation lies in Chuck Noland’s (Tom Hanks) return to a life that moved on without him. That bittersweet ending, where he’s left standing at a crossroads both literal and figurative, hits harder the older you get.

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inmoviecritic

Let’s talk about my entry, The Mist!

Now, if I were throwing my pick into the Reddit arena, it’d be Frank Darabont’s The Mist. Let me set the scene: a bleak story of survival against unspeakable horrors that ends in a way so cruel and ironic, that it outdid Stephen King himself. Yes, Stephen King prefers the movie’s ending over the original novel’s. He was thrilled by the film’s twist ending, which is really all the endorsement you need. It’s a nihilistic gut-punch so potent, it’ll make you question everything, including your ability to handle existential dread. Never has a mist felt heavier.

Why do we do this to ourselves?

What is it about these movies? Why do we willingly subject ourselves to stories we know will leave us emotionally shredded? Maybe it’s catharsis. Maybe it’s the artistry. Or maybe, just maybe, we’re all masochists when it comes to great storytelling.

You can either view this list as an idea for your next watch party or totally block them from your mind. Whatever the case, we’ll keep watching, sobbing, and swearing we’ll never do it again. Until the next one, that is.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy