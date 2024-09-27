Thank you Sabrina Carpenter for…helping take down Eric Adams?

Sabrina Carpenter helped bring us one of the songs of the summer. She also apparently helped to take down Eric Adams. Look at our short queen, a ruler of the people!

It all comes back to the church. Carpenter’s music video for “Feather” had a lot of uproar for the more devout. The video, which features Carpenter in a black dress in a church, had men killing themselves at her feet in another scene. Many began pushing back at the video and were investigating the priest who allowed it to take place. So, how did this all connect to the now indicted mayor of New York City, Eric Adams?

First off, the video itself is fine. She’s “mourning” the deaths of the men who hit on her. Maybe she is responsible for them, maybe but the church itself is just the setting for their “funeral.” Because of the video, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello was no longer in charge of his administrative duties at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg.

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan was appalled by the video when he saw it and stated that an investigation into how Carpenter got approval to film there would happen. Gigantiello, in a letter to parishioners, stated that he thought it was mostly to be filmed outside and the he was “not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church, nor were we aware that faux coffins and other funeral items would be placed in the sanctuary.”

This then ushered in some of Gigantiello’s less favorable dealings. Like that of his relationship with Eric Adams’ ex-chief of staff Frank Carone. The two were close though and so, in a round about way, Carpenter helped to take down Eric Adams. We, New Yorkers, give you our thanks, oh short one.

The power of Sabrina Carpenter

Reportedly the feds have issued a subpoena to the Catholic church in question about Adam’s connection with Carone and Carone’s relatoinship with Gigantiello. As of this moment, no one knows exactly what that will entail seeing as the investigation is still on-going. It is, however, funny that Carpenter is part of the larger take down of Adams.

The Short ‘n’ Sweet songstress has been all the rage this year and rightfully so. Her album was recently released but her songs have been captivating us all summer long. To listen to Carpenter and know that she helped to take down one of the worst mayors New York City has ever seen? That’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving.

