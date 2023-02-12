Th Internet’s Best and Worst Reactions (Ri-Actions?) to Rihanna’s Halftime Show
It’s been over three years since Rihanna’s last live performance and fans eagerly awaited her return.
The artist gave a shining performance on a semi-suspended, multilevel stage, decked out in red from head to toe.
And as the internet is liable to do, the reactions have varied from praise to memes to some … off takes.
Praise
Rihanna showed that she still shines bright like a diamond, and fans were happy to soak up her shine.
Memes
As usual, there was also an outpouring of memes, gently poking fun at things like the stage, which involved several platforms that raised and lowered as Rihanna and her dancers performed.
Off takes
While we do not encourage anyone speculating about other peoples’ bodies or relationship, many fans also believed Rihanna to be pregnant again. According to Variety, after the halftime show, Rihanna’s reps confirmed that the singer is expecting her second child.
Some fans even had reactions that veered into anger / sorrow over the news, as it likely indicates a longer hiatus from touring or making a new album.
Obviously these tweets are meant to be exaggerated, and there are many that are outpourings of support and well-wishing for the artist.
However, if your first reaction to one of your favorite singers revealing her pregnancy is to complain that means you won’t be getting new music from said singer, then please take a step back and touch some grass.
Rihanna is a businesswoman and mother and she has a right to take time for herself and her family.
