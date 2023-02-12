It’s been over three years since Rihanna’s last live performance and fans eagerly awaited her return.

The artist gave a shining performance on a semi-suspended, multilevel stage, decked out in red from head to toe.

And as the internet is liable to do, the reactions have varied from praise to memes to some … off takes.

Praise

Rihanna showed that she still shines bright like a diamond, and fans were happy to soak up her shine.

My reaction when Rihanna first song is Bitch Better have my money after 6 years pic.twitter.com/l6txyJgNNO — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) February 13, 2023

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

Kanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/U5izsxtYGI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Rihanna fans right now pic.twitter.com/3B1mfk4wSh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

Memes

As usual, there was also an outpouring of memes, gently poking fun at things like the stage, which involved several platforms that raised and lowered as Rihanna and her dancers performed.

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

Off takes

While we do not encourage anyone speculating about other peoples’ bodies or relationship, many fans also believed Rihanna to be pregnant again. According to Variety, after the halftime show, Rihanna’s reps confirmed that the singer is expecting her second child.

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Some fans even had reactions that veered into anger / sorrow over the news, as it likely indicates a longer hiatus from touring or making a new album.

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. ? pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

#Rihanna preformed live but now she’s pregnant … so we won but at what cost ?! pic.twitter.com/Y3szegAkHR — that gem with the red hair (@THEANIYAJANAE) February 13, 2023

rihanna is pregnant NO NEW ALBUM



pic.twitter.com/YePh9gcmco — ? (@taroicon) February 13, 2023

Obviously these tweets are meant to be exaggerated, and there are many that are outpourings of support and well-wishing for the artist.

However, if your first reaction to one of your favorite singers revealing her pregnancy is to complain that means you won’t be getting new music from said singer, then please take a step back and touch some grass.

Rihanna is a businesswoman and mother and she has a right to take time for herself and her family.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

