We Can’t Stop Laughing at the #terribleMCUcasting Trend on Twitter
So many bad choices, so little time.
Twitter: a social media hellscape filled with bad grammar, Trump, nazis, and everyone’s hot take on the Cats trailer. But sometimes the internet’s toilet is a delightful place where nerds can speculate and make jokes and we can all leap onto a silly hashtag that has no ulterior motives. One such hashtag purveyor is comics writer Gail Simone, who frequently poses comics-themed questions to her followers.
Yesterday, Simone tweeted the following:
Okay, today’s game is this…
Name a @marvel character, then pick the worst possible actor choice to play them. Please resist the temptation to say ScarJo for everything.
Go!
Please use hashtag #terribleMCUcasting
— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) July 29, 2019
The internet was quick to jump on the bandwagon, giving us some of the funniest, worst casting ideas for our favorite MCU characters. Marvel has consistently nailed their casting choices from the jump ever since they cast Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man. It’s hard to imagine it now given Downey Jr.’s universally beloved performance, but at the time no one considered him an action star or a box office draw. It was a risky move, but one that paid off handsomely.
Here are some of our favorite #terribleMCUcasting tweets that make us glad Marvel knows what they’re doing:
Woody Allen as Reed Richard. #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/qjIK8HQYZp
— Tomb Svalborg (@tombness) July 29, 2019
Johnny Depp as Captain America #terribleMCUcasting https://t.co/EleUP1E9O4
— Steve Stout (@SteveThreeP0) July 29, 2019
Tommy Wiseau as Loki. #terribleMCUcasting https://t.co/JABVPkN2qQ
— here, queer, and very tired (@mari_shepard) July 29, 2019
#terribleMCUcasting
Mr Bean as Dr Strange pic.twitter.com/2ahoNqm0L5
— DJ Crawford (@DjCrawfordDnB) July 29, 2019
Betty White as Okoye #TerribleMCUCasting pic.twitter.com/sP4Xg2ViIy
— J.B. Smith (@jbsmth65) July 29, 2019
Steve Buscemi as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch). #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/rCeTNjPbHx
— Torrey (@MasterAmino) July 29, 2019
Ben Grimm (the Thing) as portrayed by Rhea Pearlman#terribleMCUcasting
— Michael Cannon (@Artildawn) July 29, 2019
Steve Carell as Thor. #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/TfugU1CEWR
— His Celestial Highness Archemperor David V Merritt (@DavidVMerritt) July 29, 2019
Jim Carrey as The Incredible Hulk #TerribleMCUCasting pic.twitter.com/CqfKqtAsi2
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) July 29, 2019
John Krasinski seems like #terribleMCUcasting for Adam Warlock, until you see the makeup test. pic.twitter.com/mmehoMIFmN
— Chad (@Fastball_Chad) July 29, 2019
Paul Rubens as Ghost Rider#terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/dWlojBXWuE
— J. Scott (@TravellingGonzo) July 29, 2019
Rainn Wilson as Black Widow. #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/ioFQvA8aua
— spaghettigeddon (@spaghettigeddon) July 29, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Hulk #TerribleMCUCasting pic.twitter.com/lBWbRWlnWr
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) July 29, 2019
Daniel Radcliffe as Spiderman #TerribleMCUCasting pic.twitter.com/4Wm4dl8cuv
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) July 29, 2019
Betty White as…Spider-Man.#terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/PW1gAND3cU
— Santiago Perez (@iagoperez_sant) July 29, 2019
Keanu Reeves as the Winter Solider #terribleMCUcasting pic.twitter.com/WZbsEPuD4M
— Gabby @ Galaxys Edge WDW 🌝 (@1213gabby) July 29, 2019
The Punisher. Gilbert Gottfried#terribleMCUcasting
— Yev (@VragNaroda89) July 29, 2019
And of course, because it is Twitter, plenty of fanboys used the hashtag to complain about Natalie Portman as Thor, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and any character who was white in the comics played by a non-white actor in the films. Guys, get over it. You’re racist, and also Captain Marvel made over a billion dollars so your opinions are nothing.
Despite that, Simone brought some much needed levity to Twitter, which we can all agree is in short supply these days. Who are your top picks for #terribleMCUcasting?
(via Twitter, image: Marvel)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—