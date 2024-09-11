‘Tell Donald. I want him to know it was me.’: An absurd debate calls for absurd memes

I sat down to the first Harris/Trump debate of the 2024 election ready to hear some solid policy ideas. Instead, I got … concepts.

Thanks to Harris’ ability to keep cool under pressure, we did get to some policy matters which she just recently published in full to her website. For the most part, we just got an earful of the usual word salad from Trump. Someone tell him this is not what conservatives mean when they talk about “mad libs.”



I wasn’t alone in thinking this debate was a mess. It is what it is. Thank goodness, the internet is always ready to turn a messy performance into comedy gold. Here’s a few of the best meme trends from the night, where the consensus was Harris trounced him.

FUN FACT: They say VP Kamala Harris met with Hillary Clinton for pointers before the debate. ? pic.twitter.com/w0TQlvHxD9 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2024

If I send you this …

Between the lies, the absurd answers, and Trump’s inability to control his tone, Kamala Harris’ face went through a journey. To be fair, my face went on almost the exact same journey, so I completely understand. The first memes I saw trending were this format of showing a picture of the various faces we saw throughout the night and the translation.



Kamala’s face spoke volumes.

If I send you this that means I’m processing your lies. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/rCja0V3iGj — Klaud the Political Scientist ✨ (@klaudettenicole) September 11, 2024

if i send you this, just know i hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, i hate the way that you dress pic.twitter.com/u1jDp085i9 — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) September 11, 2024

If I send you this, I’m tearing you up in my head and then Imma let you have it out loud. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/sVdFfE2ZdY — Dr. Ashley Gaddy Robbins (@GaddyEnterprise) September 11, 2024

If I send you this, just know I know you’re lying #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/XxPMMeTnwa — NAACP (@NAACP) September 11, 2024

It wasn’t just Kamala’s face though. Linsey Davis’ face also had its own translation team.

If I send you this, know I know you’re lying and I’m about to fact check you. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/QweXDrWi8y — joshua ✨ (@jk_spann) September 11, 2024

If I send you this just know I’m tired of your bullshit and I’m trying to remain demure. pic.twitter.com/VJZD7td1LD — 9¾ △⃒⃘ Bruce Cares?? (@Bruce_Cares) September 11, 2024

If I send you this it’s interrogation time so you better have your facts together. https://t.co/svmuV2makf — nate ? (@itsjustnate01) September 11, 2024

THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS!

I feel like this one needs some context. Trump spent a lot of time talking about immigration in this debate. Specifically, he spent his time parroting baseless lies and racism about immigrants. If you didn’t see the debate, check out this bewildering clip where Trump makes the claim that immigrants are eating pets and David Muir factchecks on the spot:

78 seconds of pure art pic.twitter.com/xvpOgo0eCk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 11, 2024

I know. Wild. Let’s get into the memes.

“THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS!” was clearly not on anyone’s BINGO card.

I agree, the ABC moderators shouldn't have made him yell "THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS" at the volume of a PA announcer in an empty arena because he saw an AI-generated picture of a Haitian guy eating a cat posted by ImmigrantSlaughter1488 on TruthSocial. pic.twitter.com/vB10b56Ezr — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) September 11, 2024

I can’t believe “they’re eating the dogs” was a REBUTTAL to “You say weird stuff at your rallies” — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) September 11, 2024

There is probably a Simpsons image for any occasion.

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats and they’re eating the pets!” pic.twitter.com/QR6FoRBH2u — PATRIK (@PatrikSandberg) September 11, 2024

IN SPRINGFIELD

THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS

THEY’RE EATING THE CATS

THEY’RE EATING

THEY’RE EATING THE PETS pic.twitter.com/sHtOn7O1IV — Michelle Strowhiro (@strowhiro) September 11, 2024

Cover your fur babies ears. They don’t need to hear this.

Pets across America watching the debate like pic.twitter.com/klxtr0QH91 — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) September 11, 2024

"They're eating the dogs"



The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate. ? pic.twitter.com/Ft4GQHti2u — Neo-Kenny (@Neo_Kenny_) September 11, 2024

And a prayer circle for Snoop Dogg as well. Just in case.

Concepts of a plan

Trump has been an critic of “Obamacare” and has been saying for the past nine years that he would make a plan that is better and less expensive to replace it. When asked during the debate what this big plan was, Trump responded, “I have concepts of a plan.” So basically … no. He doesn’t have a plan to make healthcare more accessible for the American people. Shocker.

What is “concepts of a plan”? Is that even a thing? The internet has some ideas! Let’s see some examples.

“I have concepts of a plan.” pic.twitter.com/UadTI9wjZJ — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 11, 2024

Me when I have a concept of a plan pic.twitter.com/ZcSSyVHQtM — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 11, 2024

“concepts of a plan” pic.twitter.com/I1mahnJrS9 — TALKING BAY 94 (@TalkingBay94) September 11, 2024

“I have concepts of a plan” #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/YZOcpht3HJ — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeeksForHarris) September 11, 2024

Actually, “Concepts of a plan” isn’t a bad spin. We might be able to use that.

“I have concepts of a plan” is going to be my new answer whenever an editor asks me how a piece or book going. #debate — Meghan O'Rourke (@meghanor) September 11, 2024

"I have concepts of a plan" – me all day at work when someone asks for an update — Kyle (@togvrak) September 11, 2024

"I have concepts of a plan" is the language of a student talking to their prof about a paper due tomorrow that they haven't started yet despite tons of in-class time devoted to it, NOT of someone who can be President. — Laura Vrana (@callmevrana) September 11, 2024

Honestly, flan is probably preferable to whatever plan he could’ve come up with.

I have the concept of a flan. pic.twitter.com/l6aeaTZaEA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 11, 2024

We may not have answers to burning questions after the debate, but we do have laughter and each other.

And Doug. Don’t forget Doug.

Kamala, every time I think I couldn’t be more proud, you find a way to prove me wrong. And tonight, you showed America why we deserve you as the next President of the United States. — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) September 11, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy