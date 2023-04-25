‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Looks Like the Best TMNT Movie in Decades

Another day, another reboot. Okay, but hear me out. This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks radical, dude. And thank goodness, because we all need a hard reset in the TMNT universe after Michael Bay’s live-action adaptation.

Is there a trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The first glimpse of the new TMNT movie looks promising. In the trailer, the animation style is fresh and playful, with a similar youthful street art style that feels inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies. It’s great that animation studios are finally stepping away from the weird hyper-realistic style and letting animated movies be fun and creative. Plus, now the turtles have their own distinct character designs, so you can easily distinguish Donatello from Leonardo without relying on their colored sashes.

Moving away from just the aesthetics, if the trailer is any indication of the movie’s soundtrack, then I’m beyond excited. The song featured throughout the trailer is “Can I Kick It?” by A Tribe Called Quest, a New York City hip-hop group formed in Queens. So far, this movie sounds like New York. Even though the song came out in 1990, it still captures a carefree youthful energy that matches this new version of the turtles, which are actually voiced by teenagers this time.

Who’s in TMNT: Mutant Mayhem?

For what feels like the first time, actual teenagers are voicing the heroes in a half-shell, which feels like the right move. Nicolas Cantu is voicing Leonardo, Micah Abbey is Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. is Michelangelo, and Brad Noon is Raphael. Ayo Edebiri of The Bear and Big Mouth is voicing April O’Neil, depicted in this iteration as a teen blogger.

As for the rest of the cast, Jackie Chan is voicing Shredder, Seth Rogen voices Bebop, Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom, Ice Cube is voicing Superfly, Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog, and Post Malone is Ray Fillet. The star-studded supporting cast feels like an eclectic group but it is simultaneously genius casting. The TMNT franchise isn’t supposed to be serious, so the list of comedic actors makes perfect sense.

When will TMNT: Mutant Mayhem be released?

(Paramount Pictures)

This movie is being produced by Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey, which also produced Sausage Party and Good Boys. Point Grey is working in collaboration with Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Image Comics to create what looks like a fresh adaptation of everyone’s favorite turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is expected to be released on August 4, 2023. The trailer’s vibes give off perfect summertime energy. The release is also far enough from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s current release date of June 2, 2023, so comic book fans don’t have to choose between their favorite turtle or spider.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]