Zack Snyder Appearing as Himself in DC Animated Show

There might not be plans to continue the Snyderverse just yet, but director Zack Snyder is returning to the DC Universe in a new way on Teen Titans Go!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, during the Teen Titans Go! Panel during San Deigo Comic Con 2022, it was announced that Snyder will guest star on an upcoming episode of the popular show. He will appear as himself when the Titans are on their 365th episode. The episode, called “365!” has our tiny teen heroes wanting to make it extra special, so they go to the Warner Bros. Studio area to find a director. There, they will find Zack Snyder.

This is not the first time Snyder has been brought up in the DC animated verse. In season two of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, they took shots at the Snyder fanbase, which has only continued to be a polarizing part of the DCEU.

Teen Titans Go! has long enjoyed poking fun at the larger DC culture. It is a spinoff/alternate universe based on the Teen Titans animated series that aired from 2003 to 2006, which was a hugely critically lauded series and loved by my generation that grew up with it. While some took issue with the integration of anime-style comedy, it still managed to tell a lot of age-appropriate dark stories.

Go! started in 2013, and while it has no direct continuity with the original series, it is very much in that same universe and frequently makes fanservice jokes about the original series. When the show was first announced, some original fans felt it was a disservice to the original. I enjoy Go!, and it’ll be fun how it chooses to play with Snyder and whoever else they tap to make their 365th episode special.

(via THR, featured image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]