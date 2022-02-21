A Comedian Insulted Ted Lasso Fans and Only Proved That We Are Not as Kind as Ted 

We Ted Lasso fans like to think of ourselves as a pretty decent bunch. The whole point of Ted Lasso is kindness, after all—seeing when people are struggling, working through our own traumas and heartbreaks, and generally choosing to reach out and be decent even if someone behaves badly. Take, for example, Rebecca’s confession to Ted near the end of Season 1 that she’s been sabotaging him since the day he arrived in London. Ted is clearly hurt, but he recognizes that she’s coming from a place of deep pain herself, and he’s able to summon up compassion instead of judgement. As a result, their tense working relationship is transformed into deep friendship. We all want to be like Ted!

Except when someone makes a dig at our beloved TV show in Twitter. No. That we will NOT abide. Comedian Megan Beth Koester found that out the hard way when she decided to throw some shade at Ted Lasso fans, despite never having seen the show:

I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big “childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland” energy — Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) February 20, 2022

I mean … there’s nothing wrong with being childless, or loving Disneyland? But it’s clear that Koester doesn’t mean it in a good way.

Needless to say, this being Twitter and all, many Ted Lasso fans didn’t respond the way Ted Lasso would have himself. But then, Ted can be a little bit of a doormat sometimes, so maybe having a little more edge isn’t a bad thing? In any case, here are some of the best responses:

I mean I have a family with awesome kids and I love Ted Lasso, but since you haven’t seen an episode, I’ll consider you an expert. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2022

What’s wrong with “childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland” energy?



I’m serious. What’s wrong with that?

And why do you ask that question like you’re jealous? Life not working out so well? — The Night Crabby🤬 (@thenightcabbie) February 21, 2022

People in the replies are like “I’m a parent of 9 and I love the TV show about kindness so much I will punch through this wall.” — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 21, 2022

The best response, though, came from TV writer Amanda Deibert, who patiently came to the show’s defense.

You never have to watch Ted Lasso. No one has to watch anything. The show is about support & openness. characters embrace each other’s quirks & struggles & personalities. The villain of the show would be a person who judged a group of people for finding something that brought joy — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) February 21, 2022

Are Ted Lasso fans annoying? Maybe if you hate kindness. Or maybe we overdo it sometimes, I dunno. I wonder what Ted would say about this Twitter thread?

(Image: Warner Brothers)

