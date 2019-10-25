Ted Danson, Jane Fonda, and Sam Waterston Arrested for Being GOATs at Climate Change Protest

Ted Danson joins Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston in the actors we can continue to stan because they got arrested to help stop global warming. For the third Friday in a row (and going forward through January), as part of Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays climate change initiative, we’ve been treated with a beautiful look at Jane Fonda taking to the steps of the Capitol to try to protect our climate, and every week, someone has to go home and tell their family that they arrested Jane Fonda. This week, though, they had to go say they arrested Ted Danson, and imagine that family dinner.

It started with Fonda’s weekly visit to the Capitol to protest, this time bringing Danson along.

Last week, Fonda brought her Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterston with her, and much like his character on the show, he willingly got arrested alongside Fonda in the name of protecting our planet. This week, though, Jane Fonda brought her “new trainee” Ted Danson, and the two seemingly recruited college kids to get arrested with them.

Every week Jane Fonda brings a new guy with her. This week it’s Ted Danson.

It’s important to note that one of Fonda’s most iconic moments came from her arrest in 1970, when she protested the Vietnam war—and that wasn’t even the first time (nor the last) time she was arrested. This new trend of her bringing along a famous friend to get arrested with her is delightful, though, because it’s bringing the issue of climate change to light while also giving us something to talk about. If you’re close to D.C., you can join Fonda at her protests every Friday morning through January, or if not, take a look at some of her other suggestions for action.

Kudos to the GOATs. May Jane Fonda, Ted Danson, and Sam Waterston have iconic mugshots that I will willingly wear on t-shirts.

