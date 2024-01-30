What Did the ‘Tarot’ Horror Movie Characters THINK Would Happen Breaking the #1 Rule?

There are some things in this world that you just don’t mess with. Someone else’s Tarot deck is one of them, and the new Sony movie Tarot really shows us why you should just stick to your own. After all, you don’t want to be dealing with the unknown.

Look, there are just certain things you should not break the rules of while using. Ouija boards and Tarot decks are not things to play with lightly, and yet we love to make horror movies about people just ignoring the rules. FOR WHAT?! Did everyone in this universe just miss what happened in The Exorcist after Regan played with the Ouija board and befriended a spirit?

Written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, what we get in the trailer for Tarot is a terrifying look at what happens if you use someone else’s deck—or at least what happens with this particularly cursed deck.

If you use the wrong deck, the deck will fight back in the trailer for Tarot

What we get out of the trailer for Tarot is a lot of running and maybe no escape, and come on, you guys knew the rules! Establishing right out of the gate that the characters we’re going on this horrifying journey with did know that they aren’t supposed to use another’s deck, it is interesting to see just how scared they all are when they see why that is the case.

With a creepy group of voices telling us the fear of what happens when you don’t listen, the trailer is one of those horror movie trailers that will play before movies for months and, every time, is going to have us screaming.

What Tarot is really about

Per the press release, the movie is described as follows: “When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings—never use someone else’s deck—they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.”

Watching as each character is being chased by the card they were dealt? Absolutely terrifying! No thank you!

Whose time is limited in Tarot?

The trick to a good horror movie is finding a cast that can bring it to life. What makes Tarot so exciting is that it has some of our favorite performers in it!

The cast includes Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon—so an all-star cast of young performers we know and love, watching as their fate is decided by someone else’s deck of cards.

The wait is on.

As of right now, the release date for Tarot is May 10, 2024, leaving plenty of time to see the trailer time and time again when you’re at the cinema, letting that fear take over.

