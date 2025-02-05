‘Take away everyone’s human rights’: Trump betrays Americans by pulling the US from the UN Human Rights Council

Donald Trump recently removed the United States from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Relief and Workers Agency (UNRWA), which have the mission of protecting human rights globally.

The U.S. has long had a complicated relationship with the UNHRC due to allegations that it is biased against Israel. During George W. Bush’s presidency and Trump’s first presidency, the U.S. largely boycotted the UNHRC. However, Barack Obama and Joe Biden opted to reintroduce the U.S. to the UN body, hoping to improve and reform the council to aid human rights worldwide. Even so, they remained vigilant of the accusations of bias, with Biden once temporarily halting financial aid to the UNHRC to investigate allegations about its role in the Israel-Hamas War. Despite its controversies, the Obama and Biden administrations emphasized the importance of the U.S. standing up for human rights and promoting respect for all individuals regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion.

The UNRWA is especially relevant now amid the Israel-Hamas War, especially since it has played a vital role in providing aid for Palestine. Additionally, at a time when many fear American democracy and freedom are under threat, the last thing it needs is a demonstration that the U.S. doesn’t care about human rights. Yet, Trump is pulling America from the UNHRC again.

Donald Trump removes U.S. from UNHRC and UNRWA

Trump signed an Executive Order on February 4, removing the U.S. from the UNHRC and the UNRWA. The order claims these councils are “radical anti-American UN organizations” and repeats allegations that they are “anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.” It also references the unsubstantiated claims that the UNRWA “took part in the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks against Israel.” At the signing ceremony, Trump stated, “I’ve always felt that the U.N. has tremendous potential. It’s not living up to that potential right now.”

His withdrawal also means that all future funding to the UNRWA has been cut. Between the U.S.’s withdrawal from UNRWA and the dismantling of USAID, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will worsen as vital aid is rescinded. In response to Trump’s move, Amnesty International Australia released a scathing statement, calling it a “reckless and performative decision.” The statement notes the terrible message the U.S. sends by suggesting major world powers “can simply walk away from scrutiny while enabling human rights violations globally.” It also denounces Trump’s desire to seize Gaza and displace Palestinians as “ethnic cleansing” while urging the U.S. to continue ensuring “lifesaving humanitarian aid” makes it to Gaza.

Amanda Klasing, the National Director of Government Relations and Advocacy at Amnesty International USA, also denounced Trump’s decision. She stated it was “just the latest move by President Trump to demonstrate to the world his complete and blatant disregard for human rights.” Klasing noted that Trump’s actions suggested he was disinterested even in protecting “the human rights of people in the United States.” On X, users also echoed the fear that this action was indicative of Trump’s potential desire to end human rights in America. User Donati wrote, “This is to take away everyone’s human rights in this country.”

This is to take away everyone's human rights in this country to put those who oppose him in prison to be tortured & possibly executed — Donati (@Apocalypse_Skr) February 4, 2025

Trump’s withdrawal from UNHRC and UNRWA will have the most immediate and devastating impact on Palestine. However, it also doesn’t bode well for the U.S. to have a President make such a bold display about his lack of concern for human rights.

