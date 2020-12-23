Taika Waititi is one of the busiest men in Hollywood, and good, he should be. One of my own, personal favorites, Waititi is working on multiple projects right now including Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Next Goal Wins and random little projects that seem to continue to appear online that continue to show his creative prowess. And now he’s teaming up with Sterlin Harjo to bring Reservation Dogs to FX.

According to Deadline, the show has been ordered to series and comes after the half-hour project set the tone for the overall series. Shot in Okmulgee, OK, Reservation Dogs follows a group of Native teens committing crimes and fighting them—so, a television show that seems perfect for both Waititi and Sterlin Harjo to bring to life.

What’s incredible about this show isn’t just the premise, though. It’s bringing indigenous voices to life and telling a story with Harjo bringing his own experience with growing up in an indigenous community in Oklahoma and Waititi bringing his own experience from his upbringing in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Rez Dogz is coming. I am so proud to be a part of something that amplifies indigenous voices. And especially making it with my brother #SterlinHarjo ‘Reservation Dogs’ From Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi Receives Series Order At FX https://t.co/zAtOdRlblq via @Deadline — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 23, 2020

More often than not, when we do see diversity onscreen, it’s rarely reflected in the writers’ rooms, and it has me incredibly excited for Reservation Dogs.

Harjo spoke with Deadline about working with Waititi to bring the show to FX.

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities – –mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa? We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

The cast includes some amazing young talent with D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese. The pilot also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone.

The news comes after the renewal for the third season of Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows at FX, as well, and I’m ready for more content from the Oscar-winning writer and director. He’s one of our most visionary creators out there today, and I love seeing what stories he wants to bring to life next.

(image: Shane Brown/FX)

