There are quite a few things in this world I love, but nothing as much as I love RuPaul’s Drag Race. I’ve seen the entire U.S. series, the first season available for the U.K. series, and I’m very excited about RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Airing on May 1st, the series is off to a rocking start with booking Taika Waititi as a guest judge!

While we haven’t seen the episode yet, pictures have emerged of Taika on the carpet for the show and honestly, this is going to be my kind of chaos.

On the U.S. version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we had Jeff Goldblum’s chaotic energy guest judging and then I learned this week that Pedro Pascal watches and loves Drag Race, so Taika Waititi guest judging just makes me feel like I’m getting everything I’ve ever wanted.

The show has a very fun format: The queens normally have a mini-challenge and a maxi challenge. The maxi challenge includes a runway look and everything is judged by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and the guest judges. Sometimes, the guest judges have bits throughout the show (like how Goldblum and Rachel Bloom were part of the “debate”) and I hope that’s what happens with Taika Waititi.

It seems the Thor: Love & Thunder director, who is from New Zealand, is extremely excited to be a part of the show too!

This is just the kind of energy that I love best on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Adding to this already-iconic look for Down Under, Australian singer Kylie Minogue has also been announced as a guest judge. As the show has gained popularity, celebrities have flocked to the series to judge—because in a true “Celebrities, they’re just like us!” move, they’re all fans of the show. And Taika Waititi has a very specific kind of energy and humor about him that I truly think will work great on the show. I can’t wait to see what he brings.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premieres on May 1st and I’m ready to meet our queens, watch Taika Waititi guest judge, and see what Australia and New Zealand have in store for us.

(image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]