Taika Waititi Live Streaming His Kids Cutting His Hair Is Just the Chaos We Need Right Now

Tag yourself! I'm the daughter who was like, "I'm gonna use scissors."

By Rachel LeishmanApr 1st, 2020, 12:34 pm

Taika Waititi and his Oscar

For whatever reason, we’re at the stage of quarantine where celebrities start shaving their heads—or, at least, that’s what happened on Taika Waititi’s live stream last night. Taking to Instagram to talk to fans (or so we thought), Waititi decided to let his two young children shave his head, and it was truly the exact amount of chaotic mess you’d expect.

Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu are Waititi’s two daughters/wonderfully talented hairdressers. The live stream started with Waititi letting them shave down the sides of his hair, but the problem with letting a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old go to town on your hair is that they’re not going to want to just shave the sides. So … they didn’t.

At one point, Matewa Kiritapu decided she just wanted to use scissors instead of the electric clipper they started with, and just came walking right up to him with scissors in-hand and started cutting away without a care in the world—a mood, if you will. But while the three separate live videos were just pure chaos, it was the kind of distraction that everyone currently needs.

Now, Taika Waititi has a shaved head and face, and luckily, his eyebrows survived the fight. (I truly was so afraid they were going to just shave his eyebrows off for fun.) And Twitter collectively screamed about it, along with Ryan Reynolds and Pom Klementieff.

So maybe let your kids shave your head! Or run at you with scissors! I don’t know! The world is chaos! There are no longer any rules!

(image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!