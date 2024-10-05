‘The audacity’: SyFy is getting flamed for advertising ‘Chucky’ after canceling the series

If you’re a fan of the Chucky series, you’ve likely had a rough week. One week ago, SyFy crushed the hearts of Chucky fans by canceling the show after three successful seasons. They didn’t offer any real explanation and, to make matters worse, SyFy removed “Chucky” from its social media bio.

Naturally, the fandom, myself included, went into full meltdown mode.

Within a few hours, fans got #SaveChucky trending on X, and it’s still going strong a full week later. Even Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky, made it clear that he loved the show and had plans for its future. Given this support, the sudden cancelation hit everyone invested in the show like a major gut punch.

I have so much love for our amazing fans. Your #RenewChucky campaign meant the world to me during a very difficult time. Chucky says to tell all of you, quoting himself: “See ya real soon.” ❤️? pic.twitter.com/LwNNfOBZEO — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 28, 2024

Just when we thought things couldn’t get more upsetting, SyFy added “Chucky” to its social media bio again. On top of that, they dropped an ad promoting the original Child’s Play movie, urging people to revisit the classic for Halloween. The fans? They’re furious. The flaming comments under SyFy’s posts are overflowing with frustrated reactions from people who feel the network is toying with them. They cancel the series and then have the audacity to push the old movies? It’s sending all kinds of mixed signals.

you really had the audacity to post this after canceling chucky??? #SaveChucky — fan of chucky (#SaveChucky) (@fanofchucky) October 3, 2024

SYFY producers seeing that they didn't get rid of Chucky so easily seeing how it's trending for a week and can have a chance #SaveChucky #MoveChuckyAnotherService pic.twitter.com/89HQkBlGVv — Dereck | #SaveChucky? (@Derezackq) October 3, 2024

for SYFY to post this then not renew the show is insane to me ? #SaveChucky #MoveChuckyAnotherService pic.twitter.com/VEtBWb7vQi — fan of chucky (#SaveChucky) (@fanofchucky) October 2, 2024

The #SaveChucky movement gains momentum

I get it, it’s spooky season, and SyFy wants to push the OG Child’s Play films to ride the Halloween wave. However, let’s be real about this—the timing couldn’t be worse. Fans are still mourning the loss of their favorite show, and SyFy casually tossing “Chucky” back into its bio is an undeniably careless move. Given these circumstances, the backlash is clear; this was not a good decision.

Fans deserve better communication and transparency. SyFy should address the show’s cancelation with more care, especially considering how passionate the Chucky fanbase is. Right now, this all looks like a tone-deaf attempt to sweep the cancelation under the rug while trying to sell the original films. This disconnect between the network’s actions and the fans’ grief fuels the frustration.

As a result, some fans have taken matters into their own hands, launching petitions to urge SyFy or another network to revive the show. The #SaveChucky movement has gained real momentum, with many hoping that fan pressure could reverse the decision. It’s clear, fans aren’t giving up without a fight. Ultimately, let’s hope we get more than just a Halloween rewatch of Child’s Play. We want to see the series we adore resurrected in all its creepy, twisted glory.

