Is There a ‘Chucky’ Season 4 Release Date?

After experiencing three spine-chilling seasons of horror TV, fans of Chucky are now anticipating a fourth season. There is no concrete news about a renewal as of now, but all signs do point towards a potential season 4 release in 2025.

Back in first week of April, Don Mancini, the creator of the show, revealed his big plans for the horror franchise, hinting at an overlap between a new Chucky movie and season 4. Mancini’s comments sound positive with regards to the TV series:

We’re hoping to get a season 4 of the show. Fingers crossed. I pitched the idea already to the network, so we’re hoping on that, but I’m also in the early stages of developing a new movie now, and the movie is designed to work in tandem with the show. That’s what we hope in our dream of conquering the universe, is that we can keep expanding the Chucky-verse in this way. That’s my hope so we’ll see what happens Screenrant

The second part of Chucky season 3 is currently airing, following the premiere of the first in October 2023. The first and second seasons of the show came out in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Showrunner Mancini also serves as an executive producer on the show with David Kirschner and Nick Antosca. The series has been developed for SyFy and USA Network, with production locations primarily being Canadian cities Toronto and Ontario.

The show follows Jake Wheeler, a teenager from Hackensack, New Jersey, who ends up purchasing a cursed doll possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, a.k.a. Chucky. What follows is a series of gruesome murders involving the doll and linking to Jake and his classmates. The series also shows the early life of Chucky through flashbacks, as a kid growing up in Hackensack.

Chucky stars Zackary Arthur as the protagonist, Jake Wheeler, with Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross) playing key roles. Brad Dourif stars as Chucky, while stars like Gina Gershon, Joe Pantaliano, Meg Tilly, and SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Sarah Sherman have appeared in guest roles. The show has been marketed as a “coming of rage” story, with teen-centric themes like sexuality and bullying intertwined with domestic life and murder.

Chucky holds a healthy score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% average audience score. Interested viewers can watch the show on Peacock with a subscription or buy it on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, or Apple TV.

