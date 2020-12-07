There I was, lounging on the couch, enjoying the pure, unapologetic freedom of having the weekend off when I stumbled upon this tweet.

So Black people, since we’re supposed to get super powers on December 21st, y’all going the super villain route or the super hero route? — Colb (@___Colb___) December 6, 2020

I felt a jolt run down my spine, the inner workings of my quirk (the superpowers in My Hero Academia) tickling at the edge of my fingertips. One of my black cats rolled over and meowed in question, its fur covering what was surely the makings of a hereditary crescent moon mark (Luna the advisor cat from Sailor Moon). Was it time to awaken my dormant abilities? Was my cat about to alert me to the other Black people in the area who were also planetary warriors of love and justice?

All black people after December 21st pic.twitter.com/ADI9zHmMTN — Failed Rival (@blackotaconerd) December 6, 2020

Oh. My bad. Not until December 21st.

Still … who revealed our secret?

If you’re like me and you saw the tail end of this “Black people, slip off your blindfolds on December 21st to manipulate infinity (an ability from Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo)” you’re probably wondering what the hell is going on.

If you search “December 21st” on Twitter you’ll be greeted with memes and vague tweets about … something? Honestly, I probably shouldn’t be writing about this. I shouldn’t be detailing what’s going down on the Winter Solstice and just let our oppressors be surprised when some of us start water bending because yeah, we don’t hate the water, we created that stereotype to hide our truth.

But I’ve decided to lay it all out so you can prepare yourself accordingly during these next few days.

Also … it’s really hilarious where this stems from.

Initially, I thought it was just Black Twitter latching on to something that happened in a TV show or movie or book. After all, the new My Hero Academia chapter had been trending, and Attack on Titan just started its last season. Besides, we already have dates like November 5th (V for Vendetta), May 4th (Star Wars), and October 3rd (Mean Girls and Fullmetal Alchemist), so it wasn’t that much of a stretch to think that December 21st was some kind of series announcement.

Plus, in 2020 we need any and all forms of joy, so why not make up some wild Black superhero (or villain) origin stories? And with us having that full moon on Halloween AND the upcoming Winter Solstice having a flippin’ conjunction… now’s the time, right?

LOL. No. It’s not from a fun media thing or even a random “cuz I felt like it” moment.

It starts here:

Didn’t want to wear masks, didn’t want to stay indoors, don’t want to get the vaccine, what the hell do y’all want? Why is everything in America so fucking unnecessarily difficult — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) December 4, 2020

How’d we get to Black superpowers from that?!

Well, someone responded with a conspiracy theory that COVID was manufactured for the purpose of tampering with us. That’s me summarizing because the damning response/thread has been deleted.

But we all know screencaps are forever, and while I don’t have the entire thread, I DO have the one that led to the December 21st revolution.

After Black Twitter came together to absolutely obliterate this response by photoshopping kente cloth on their fave superheroes, the account this take came from locked down. That doesn’t mean the hilarity has slowed down, oh no, if anything, I’m preparing for a wave of posts to hit on the 21st about whether or not any of us got an invitation to Charles Xavier’s School of the Gifted.

I highly recommend turning it down, though, since things never turn out well for us … even if we have the power to adapt to anything.

Yes. I’m still angry about my boy Darwin. This is exactly why I was skeptical about folks learning about our REAL DNA being unlocked.

But it’s out there now so… see y’all on the 21st.

(Image: FUNimation)

