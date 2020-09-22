I’m Ready To Be Destroyed by Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Love With Each Other in Supernova

Remember that movie that was being made where Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci were traveling through England in an RV together and in love? The trailer for Supernova just dropped and … I was not emotionally prepared for what film movie is going to do to me.

Do you love Stanley Tucci? Do you love Colin Firth? Now, what if they were in love with each other and it was also gorgeously sad? How would you feel about that? Well, that’s the story Supernova is here to tell, and honestly, here just take my money. Take all of it.

Supernova, directed by actor-turned-director Harry Macqueen, follows the love story of Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) who are on a road trip to see family and friends. The reason? Tusker is slowly losing his memories due to early-onset dementia and he wants everyone to remember him as he is now and not as he will be.

Supernova seems, at first glance in the trailer, as if it is a road trip film about a loving older gay couple spending time together amidst a beautiful backdrop, and then slowly it is revealed that this is one of their last trips together because Tusker is getting worse. And as the trailer progresses, we see why. I was not ready to cry at the TRAILER, but here we are.

Cue the tissues.

There is a wonderful sadness that both Tucci and Firth exude as master-level performers that helps already define the characters and their story, as well as destroying us and our emotions. It’s a delicate balance that both Tucci and Firth have brought to life on screen time and time again and now doing so together? Great! Going to cry a lot! The incredible music and cinematic sweep of the camera also work here to hit us hard.

Twitter, like me, is ready to be sad about Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth being in love and grappling with tragedy.

colin firth and stanley tucci in “supernova” trailer lets go gays pic.twitter.com/jYcE2aV489 — nisa (@SAMR0CKWELL) September 22, 2020

thank you colin firth and stanley tucci you will kill my heart but i love you pic.twitter.com/ED5E6WXRek — no context colin firth (@colinfirth_noco) September 22, 2020

stanley tucci and colin firth’s upcoming film “supernova” directed by harry macqueen. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Gmid7OCFnD — supernova shen (@shcolinfirth) September 22, 2020

ready to cry about colin firth and stanley tucci in supernova for the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/m29EToOcQg — Al Pacino’s big spoon (arthur) (@bobbydeerfields) September 22, 2020

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as gay couple in supernova is something so personal to me pic.twitter.com/UV4JywRWux — (@lalisabarbz) September 22, 2020

I already want to find a love like Tusker and Sam have where they go on a trip to their supportive friends and look at posters of constellations together—and are there for each other through all possible twists in the road. Everything that we see of them is so lovingly wrought, and while this story is no doubt steeped in sadness, it appears that thankfully the conflict does not stem at all from the couple’s sexuality. Their love is central and being gorgeously celebrated here. The tragedy emerges from the things in life that we cannot stop nor heal, but may be eased with the support of those who treasure us.

Do I need to cry more in 2020? Absolutely not, but I’m here for Supernova and all it has to offer. The film premiered today at the San Sebastian film festival to glowing reviews, and it’s set to be released on November 27th, 2020 by StudioCanal.

(image: StudioCanal)

