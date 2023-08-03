The Supermega Fallout Is a Messy Reminder of How Hard It Still Is for Victims to be Heard

If you were a teenager in the 2010s, chances are that you followed at least one gaming YouTube channel. My best guy friend turned me on to the Game Grumps in high school, and once I went to college, I’d still watch them from time to time, if only for nostalgia’s sake. It was through them that I discovered Supermega: a similar channel consisting of Matt Watson and Ryan Magee, two video editors-turned-channel runners in their own right.

When I was in college, Supermega hit all the right spots. Their sense of humor was in line with that sardonic, hipster-adjacent style which was in fashion at the time, and they also appeared to be more socially conscious than other YouTubers (which, unfortunately, isn’t an especially high bar to cross).

However, I did eventually outgrow them, only dipping in every once in a while. It seemed like, over the years, they went from making fun of controversies on the internet to having a few of their own, including one of their employees (and closest friends) embezzling over $60k for items such as Steely Dan sweatpants. Each controversy was swiftly dealt with, yet this latest one has proved to be a reckoning—perhaps rightfully so.

The initial allegations

**Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault**

On Thursday, July 27, one of their former associates, Lex, released a statement and a video with an account of how the channel’s former artist, Don, sexually assaulted them:

i made a video about my experiences with Don and Matt & Ryan/SuperMega. it would mean a lot to me if you watched it https://t.co/clJr0eJDf7 pic.twitter.com/NhePWjfJk5 — lex updog (@niceupdog) July 27, 2023

It’s a heartbreaking story that took a lot of bravery to share, and unfortunately, it’s one that I (and many others) could relate to quite well. Both the lack of true accountability for sexual assault and the social ostracizing that follows are astoundingly common experiences that pained me to hear about. Moreover, each and every time Don has responded to this situation, he has continued to demonstrate a lack of true understanding of what he’d done to Lex, repeatedly trying to emphasize a “she may have felt that way” perspective and a guise of misunderstanding. I won’t share the Tweets here, as I don’t want to give him a platform, but you can find them on his Twitter.

When Lex finally told Matt and Ryan about what happened to her, they attempted to handle the situation gracefully, but ultimately fell short of providing her with the true support she needed as the victim. And after watching their statements on the situation, I believe a lot of it can be chalked up to a couple factors: lack of proper education and care in a society that still upholds rape culture (which isn’t an excuse, to be clear) and the sticky business of inviting friends into your business.

Both Matt and Ryan attempted to help Lex, yet they fell short because too few people actually know how to properly help victims of assault. Ryan tried to talk Lex through the situation, yet ultimately ended up grilling her—a common experience that ends up making victims feel shamed into silence. Matt attempted to bar Don from coming over to their place, yet was not strict enough, resulting in Lex having to fearfully hide from him when she knew he was going to be there.

Both Matt and Ryan took about a month to properly kick Don out of the business, while also encouraging the two to talk it out in person, something they’ve acknowledged was a terrible thing to do. Speaking from experience, talking to your abuser never, ever fixes anything, as there is nothing to gain from someone who cannot engage with other people in a respectful, conscientious manner.

Thankfully, since sharing her story, Lex finally feels as though she has some closure:

after everything, i just want to heal and me talking was the first step to that. i’m truly so grateful to have been believed ❤️



for the first time in over a year, i’m feeling my emotions instead of just disassociating. despite everything going on, i feel more normal than ever rn — lex updog (@niceupdog) July 31, 2023

Coming out about sexual assault is incredibly difficult, especially when it involves such high-profile figures. I hope Lex can now move forward and find peace on their own terms.

Unfortunately, the story devolved and unraveled in ways that only occurred because, again … only a mess can occur when you hire your friends.

Airing dirty laundry

**Trigger Warning: Mentions of Suicide**

Here’s the thing: Community is great, but it can also be messy. If you’ve never been in a toxic friend group, consider yourself lucky, because a bad friend group can have a major impact on you. Things become even dicier when you have a public image to maintain, and your social life inevitably becomes enmeshed with your work life.

The trauma of sexual assault is incredibly difficult to endure, especially when you feel dismissed by those around you. From everything I saw, Lex and her friends grew increasingly frustrated with their friend group following this instance and consecutive others (which we will get to), so Lex didn’t just detail assault and the aftermath in her video; she also aired some dirty laundry surrounding Matt and Ryan. So did another former employee named Leighton, who reiterated past allegations he’d made about homophobia and added racism to them, which Matt responded to.

Although I admittedly got swept up in “The Drama” of it all as it was unfolding, if only because I was shocked, I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss some of the more interpersonal disputes here. What does merit discussing is the fact that Lex says their producer, Jim, also assaulted her shortly after she told him about the assault (she says he forcibly kissed her, twice), and that Ryan was sexting fans while in a relationship. Both of these things are entirely inappropriate and have tangible consequences on the people involved, especially when considering the power imbalances at play.

Everything else stoked a fire that ultimately took away from the primary issue at hand: assault and a lack of accountability. All the surrounding conversations and issues detracted from the seriousness of the sexual assault, as it became less of a call to action for accountability and more of a complicated fight between former friends and coworkers that ended up being made highly public.

As I write this, people are making “he said she said” posts and trying to decry either side, which is incredibly frustrating. At the end of the day, someone has gone public with allegations of an assault by someone they trusted, and their mutual friends did not put in enough legwork to mitigate the situation because their business was all tied up in it. I do not claim to understand what happened between Supermega and anyone aggrieved by them other than Lex, and therefore, the only side I am taking is Lex’s, because only one thing has been made entirely clear by all parties involved: they came forward about sexual assault and the people they trusted did not do enough to protect them.

And as the public, that should be it for us, case closed. Everything else is for them to hash out.

Moving forward

Ryan stated in his apology that it would be the last video he’d make, which implies the end of the channel. And what a way to go. Supermega has built their career on sardonic humor, sometimes bordering on too edgy (many a joke was had about exposing one’s nutsack). This was then coupled with a culture that operated on unquestionable good faith, meaning any criticism was quickly shut down by fans with similarly sardonic humor. It’s a shame that this is the legacy that endures, considering part of why the channel grew so popular was because it seemed like a safe place for fans who didn’t fit the “typical” white, straight male demographic.

However, the biggest shame of all is how unfortunately easy it still is for men to get away with predatory behavior, and simply write it off as “being unaware.” The actions Lex described were repugnant and she should not have had to carry them, let alone in solitude. Both Matt and Ryan admitted in their apologies that they simply didn’t want to deal with it, that they hoped things could get resolved between Don and Lex without outside input, that they were “stressed” from other things going on … and I’m glad they’ve since realized how utterly dismissive and harmful such an attitude is, but it’s sad that it took all of this to get there.

I don’t think Matt and Ryan need to be canceled forever and ever into the ground, as their apologies seemed genuinely remorseful, and I don’t think a witch hunt should be made against those who spoke out against them. I think none of that matters quite as much as what happened between Lex and Don. The fact that the focus continues to tip-toe around this only shows how much further we have to go until we can truly overcome rape culture, and the biases we hold against victims.

Ultimately, optics only go so far. We all need to examine our internal biases and actively work in favor of those who are most at-risk. Otherwise, people will continue to get hurt and ignored.

(featured image: Supermega, Lex Updog)

